Holi, The Festival Of Colours, Is Not Always A Reason To Celebrate For Women

The festival of colours and joy, Holi is just around the corner. It’s a festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil with bonfires and colours. Given that it’s one of the most popular festivals among Indians, you’d expect everyone to be eagerly waiting for the day to arrive.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. For women, Holi doesn’t just bring excitement and joy but also trepidation, a fear of being violated and mistreated.

Celebrations begin a few days before and continue for a few days after the day of Holi and during this entire period, women are constantly on guard because this festival of joy apparently is considered to be a free pass to ignore personal boundaries and basic human decency by some men. One of the most famous sayings associated with Holi is this dialogue from the movie Sholay, ‘Bura na mano Holi hai’ and these people have taken it as some sort of permission to engage in a deplorable manner freely.

Women are groped and harassed and assaulted with semen-filled balloons, just to name a few atrocities that take place, regardless of their participation in the celebrations going on. Women can’t even get out on the streets during this festival without being mistreated in some way or the other.

It’s high time this issue is addressed and dealt with, hence to highlight this issue and work towards making Holi a safer festival for women, instead of the one where they’re afraid of even stepping out of their homes, we’re planning a campaign – #BlackAndWhiteHoli – where we are inviting photographers to share some pictures they’ve clicked on Holi over the years, but in black and white, to show how devoid of colour this festival can be for some women.

Bhupendra, who is based in Jaipur posted this image for the campaign.

Not just photographers, we urge all you readers to reach out and share your experiences of Holi with us as well, so that we can help women enjoy the celebrations while being safe and raise awareness about the dark side of this festival we all love so much.

Feature Image – @awaara_musaafir