Historian Shonaleeka Kaul Talks About Kashmir’s Rich History And Its Gross Misrepresentation

When it comes to the history of Kashmir, what we choose to focus on is the riots and curfews, forgetting that the valley does possess its own rich history. Shonaleeka Kaul, a historian and associate professor at JNU who works with Sanskrit text, has extensively researched about the Sanskrit chronicle of Kashmiri kings and sheds some light on the same.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kaul talked about how Kashmir’s history suffers from neglect and misrepresentation.

“There are more clichés and assumptions about it, in the popular realm and academia alike, than historical truths. It has, for example, been maintained that because of her surrounding high mountain topography, the Valley of Kashmir was historically isolated from the rest of India and therefore developed a cultural insularity and uniqueness. It has also been assumed retrojectively that Kashmiri culture, including the tradition of history- writing, was influenced by West Asia and Central Asia,” she said.

“However, all the cultural markers diagnostic of identity and mobility in early Kashmir from at least the 5th century BCE onwards for another two millennia — material culture, textual representations, foreign accounts, inscriptions, coins, language, art, religion, philosophy — attest overwhelmingly to Kashmir’s Indic and Sanskritic identity and character. They also attest to her deep and extensive connections and mutual involvement not just with neighbouring areas like Punjab and Himachal but with centers of Indic civilization in the deep interiors of India like Patna, Nalanda, Gaya, Banaras, Allahabad, Mathura, Malwa, Gauda (Bengal), till Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the far south. Here was cultural transmission and communication of astonishing reach!” she added.

Time and again, the debate over the question of Kashmir as a part of India has come under the spotlight. But as Kaul takes us back to the past and turns the pages of history, it becomes apparent that the debate is baseless.

“So massive and crucial was Kashmir’s participation and presence in Indic affairs that by the second half of the first millennium CE, she had come to spearhead virtually all intellectual and cultural movements in the Indian subcontinent with trademark erudition and brilliance. This is why in my recent book I have argued for moving away from the paradigm of ‘unique history’ or ‘centre and periphery’ to that of ‘connected histories’ if the birth of Kashmir and all the factors that shaped her emergence as a culture region are to be correctly understood,” she explained.

Even though Kashmir is the only region in the Indian subcontinent with a recorded ancient history, school textbooks have little mention of it.

“This is a baffling oversight and the reason why people in this country know so little about Kashmir’s true history, her origins and her culture. This ignorance is responsible for the sprouting of all kinds of misconceptions and fabrications about Kashmiri identity, both within and outside the Valley, and patently unhistorical political and academic discourses about it,” she said. Her latest book ‘The Making of Early Kashmir’ tries to rectify this very error.

But the diverse culture and broad mindset she says the people of ancient times possessed is today alarmingly absent, giving rise to the ongoing conflicts in Kashmir. “Research shows that ancient Kashmiri society and culture were open, pluralistic and dynamic. Whereas the identity invoked by separatist groups in the Valley today has a closed and exclusionist character and agenda. That is a big departure, which suggests that the latter ‘identity’ is a construct with little grounding in the long history of Kashmir and its people,” she clarified.

H/T: The Times Of India