Historian Romila Thapar Discusses The Role Of A Public Intellectual In Times Of ‘Ambiguous’ Nationalism

Romila Thapar is one of India’s foremost historians and also is Professor Emerita at Jawaharlal Nehru University. In her book ‘Talking History’, she has talked about how histories are written.

Romila happens to be a public intellectual in a country where anything remotely opinionated that threatens the power structures of politics or the society is violently shut down. She is the one at a time when it is no easy task to be one. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Romila discussed the role of a public intellectual in India today, the thin line between myth and history, secularism and the myth of Padmavati.

On the role of a public intellectual in India

Romila recently remarked that “a society like the one we live in needs its public intellectuals”. On being asked about what she meant when she said “a society like the one we live in,” she gave a hard-hitting answer. Romila said, “We are increasingly told what is right and what is wrong, and we are being told this by the government and a range of organizations that claim status and authority and who, when questioned, answer by being violent. So, you have assassinations of people who question their views and you have the lynching of people who are suspected of acting against their diktat.”

On secularism

Talking about secularism Romila said, “Secularism is not something external to our lives that we can do away with as and when we choose. It is an attitude towards other people. Normally, it is regarded as a good attitude. So, if people are questioning secularism, you have to ask what is wrong with their attitude to other people in questioning something which is essentially a positive feature of interaction? At one level, secularism requires the coexistence of religions. It also requires the equal status of all religions.”

She further added, “And this upsets those whose religion has supposedly superior status or has aspects that have privileges and advantages, like a majority religion. But secularism also goes beyond religions and envisages a society of citizens, all of whom have equal rights. Therefore, it cannot support a Hindu Rashtra where Hindus have a primary and privileged citizenship. Citizenship has to be based on equal rights.”

In the case of a secular nation, an individual’s identity is that of a citizen before any other identities of caste, religion, and language. She believes that this is a concept that has not been sufficiently discussed as it comes accompanied with nationalism which again is an ambiguous idea in our country.

Romila said that nationalism “is not limited to simply shouting slogans but involves a commitment to building a new kind of society where everyone is entitled to a minimum of human rights.”

On the distinction between myth and history

“Mythology is also a form of knowledge in its own way but it is different from the kind of knowledge that we discuss,” said Romila talking about mythology. Talking about the function of a historian she said “Myths that have to do with history have to draw some comment from the historian. The historian has to differentiate between the mythologized narrative and a historical narrative.”

“The truth exists in the past. So, it’s not like science,” she further specified. Drawing the distinction between history and myth she said, “Mythology is also an explanation, but the historian’s explanation is totally different from the mythological explanation because it is not based on fantasy and imagination. It is based on what we call reliable evidence.”

On ‘Padmaavat’

“It is a mythical ancestor because this entire story of Padmavati was a fictional poem written by an erudite Muslim nobleman who wished to express his artistic feelings by writing this poem. And it was accepted as a very beautiful poem about an imagined person,” Romila expressed.

She then explained, “But when families come to power, they want an ancestry. So, they invite the people who are the keepers of the ancestry. In the early days, it was the bards and later on, it was the Brahmins. And they invent, they fabricate a genealogy.” She added how the bards created a semblance of history and as it became more and more historical as it came closer to our times.

She thus explained the recent uproar against the movie ‘Padmaavat’ as she said, “Social change is going on in which various groups that had a high position almost automatically don’t have that high position now. So, there is a sense of social and political insecurity. So, one tries to rally round as many people by giving them an idiom. And I think this has become an idiom for that kind of rallying ground.”

H/T: The Hindu