Hina Oomer Ahmed Of The Luxe Box Curates Ideas For This Festive Season

When I was 17, I received a gift which was gorgeously packed with a polka dot pastel color wrapping paper and a beautiful ribbon around it. When I unpacked, there was a beautiful silver pendant inside a light pink box. I still have the gift along with the wrapping paper and the box.

Gifts always have memories and emotions attached to them. No matter how many you get, the excitement of unpacking is incomparable.

Hina Oomer Ahmed from Mumbai understands the value of gifts and, especially, of gifts packed beautifully. She curates personalized gift boxes with splendid aesthetic sense under her brand The Luxe Box.

Hina, what inspired you to start The Luxe Box?

I have always loved nicely, aesthetically presented things. Packaging used to fascinate me. It adds appeal. Packaging builds up the excitement for a gift. The concept of a box itself, like a Tiffany box, is so beautiful. And, we mostly get confused about items that need to be put together in a box, and hence I thought I could guide people about the art of gifting.

What was the most memorable gift that you had received?

I had once received a bunch of beautiful tulips from someone really special. I love flowers and I think nicely picked flowers always make a good gift.

And, what was the most useless gift that you had been presented and would suggest our readers to never gift to anyone?

I don’t like chocolates much and once I got a box of chocolates and candies. I found them very useless. I think when you don’t know much about the person, anything very personal should not be gifted like clothing and perfume.

How do you decide the right gift for the person?

If it’s for one person I decide through categories like gender, age, likes and dislikes. These things are generally described by the requestor already. Mostly they put insights on the person’s characteristics and then leave it to me to curate accordingly. When I receive a bulk order, I ask for generic descriptions.

The deciding factor mostly is the budget, of course.

What is the golden rule that you follow while curating gift boxes?

It’s very important for me to create a story. I don’t put things together in a box randomly. A theme is decided according to person’s characteristics and occasion. A lot of thought process is put into it to make it personalised so the receiver can connect to it.

The Festival Season is here and no matter how much you prepare, there are always last minute preparations. Please help us curate boxes during such situations for:

Boss: A lovely coffee mug + organic coffee beans

School Friend Who Popped Unexpectedly: A floral notepad + candle + organic tea

Diet Freak Aunty: A bag of flavored nuts + lovely teapot + tea masala

Client: Set of scented candles + flowers

Darling Grandma Who Made A Surprise Visit: Shawl +chocolates/sweets

No matter whom you give and when you give, the point is every gift should always have a personal touch to it, especially if you know them. Always try to work towards connecting personally. If it’s for your girlfriend, gift her book with few beauty products and if for your man, gift him a gadget with stationery.

How to add value to every sort of budget gifts through packing?

Always put your gift into a pretty box, maybe a printed paper box. Add a ribbon to it and you’re good to go. I think it’s always the thought behind it that matters.

If you had to gift a sustainable and eco-friendly box to IWB team, what would it be?

I would put an aroma diffuser with wax candles in reusable containers like a jar or pencil stand and put this all into a reusable wooden box.

*We hope we receive soon*

If you were to curate a box to support a cause with meaningful gifts, how would that be?

Let’s suppose this box would go to orphan children then I would put some craft activity for them to do. That’s very healing and expressive. I would add few edible items with a toy.

Tell us about your talent you were gifted with.

It’s definitely my ability and aesthetics to put things together. Whenever I conceptualize a box, no method is followed and I keep it very natural. I love to connect things together and present it pretty.