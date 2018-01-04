Himanshu And Aqui Tell Us How Dharavi Art Room Doodles Future Of Slum Kids

There’s a paradise in one of the biggest slums in the world, Dharavi, Mumbai, and it’s called The Art Room. The Art Room is a place where women and children of the slum come and express themselves through drawing, painting, sketching, taking photographs, etc.

Empowering lives through art, Founder Himanshu and Partner Aqui are giving women and children from destitute communities “a medium to explore, express and exchange ideas through art thereby stimulating their personal growth.”

In conversation with IWB, Himanshu and Aqui talked about the life in slums, their vision, and much more.

Introduce us to the Chief Hug officer and the High Five Guru of The Art Room in Dharavi.

Aqui: My name is Aqui, and I’m the Chief Hug Officer of Art Room. If you are in The Art Room, it is 200% likely that you’ll get a hug from me at least once. I have always been a super hugger and believe with my whole heart that there’s nothing that a nice warm hug can’t fix. And, when I saw that my kids were ardent believers of it, too, I took it upon myself to officially give away nice warm hugs to them every day.

Himanshu: Aqui gave me this name, Himanshu, High Five Guru, probably after seeing all the kids giving me high-fives throughout the day. Oh and I loves hugs, too!

Share the experience of your first visit to Dharavi, one of the largest slums in the world.

Aqui: With my experience of working in urban slums, the first visit to Dharavi was not jarring to me. In fact, I was taken aback to see that it is not as grim as it is presented to be.

Himanshu: Can’t really remember as it’s been almost eighteen years.

Any incident that urged you to start with The Art Room?

Aqui: The Art Room that was when I first joined was not this space, it was more fluid, and the classes were conducted in shared spaces with different organizations, temples, bus depots, neighborhood parks, etc. We felt that there was a need for a safe space which is always accessible to the kids. It was a little difficult to establish this area in the beginning as we were short of funds (some things never change) but we did it with a lot of help from the kids and their family.

Himanshu: I come from a single parent, economically messed -up background, adding to this the mistreatment society gives people like us. And, so art was my way out of it all, and it worked for me.

‘Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.’ How did you preserve the artist in you?

Aqui: We are very fortunate to have kids around us. It’s hard not to be childlike when surrounded by so many kids.

Himanshu: It takes immense courage to remain the child you were born, hence, to remain the artist you were born.

You have seen the different shades of life in Mumbai. What makes Dharavi stand apart from the rest of the city? Describe the life in Dharavi beyond what’s shown in the movies or documentaries.

We call Dharavi, the capital of Bombay because it is rightfully so. Every square inch of Dharavi is a powerhouse of creativity. It is super amazing to see how every single person makes something so remarkably beautiful even in such harsh living conditions.

Himanshu: Dharavi is the heart of Bombay. It has people who are doers. Dharavi was made out of nothing by the people who dared to, and this will never be understood by people who come from outside to make movies and documentaries or all those who just watch them and only talk about them from the outside.

Share with us one story from The Art Room that you’ll cherish forever.

Aqui: It is hard to think of one incident, there are so many! Like once 500 hundred children came together to celebrate my birthday. There was absolutely no room in The Art Room, but all of them were super stoked to give me the little paper crafts and cards they made for me. And, all those times when the kids yell at us for falling sick and not eating properly or when they carry their pet snails all the way from their galli to The Art Room just to show us. Ah! There are so many small beautiful moments like those.

Himanshu: I love each and every moment spent with my kids.

According to you, what we, the adults can (and must) learn from children?

Aqui: Courage!

Himanshu: To just be!

How do you arrange for funds?

Aqui: This is where we always get into trouble. We mostly sell things we make to generate funds, and we also trouble our friends by asking them for money. Lately, we have been trying crowdfunding too.

Himanshu: It has been really difficult, especially given the fact that our society doesn’t give much importance to Art, and the assumption that children of the poor should not indulge in such privileges. The marginalized have always been deprived of leisure, which when experienced will enhance our lives and help fix things all around.

Aqui, you are pursuing a doctoral degree in social work from TISS. When and why did you decide to go in this field?

Aqui: I have always been a student of social work and have done my bachelors and masters in this field, too. Both my parents are social activists and growing up with them strengthened my love for it, and that’s why I chose social work over other social sciences.

If the world would be a wall, what would you paint on it?

Aqui: Pictures of cats

Himanshu: I would write things. And maybe draw the dead cats. Just maybe!

Tell us what art pieces decorate your table?

Aqui: My table is a mess flooded with a mix of art supplies and books.

Himanshu: I don’t really have a working table, but always desired to have one. When I do get my working table, I would love to keep it neat and tidy with just some basic writing stuff, a set of brushes and watercolors, and some images that inspire.

P.S. If you wish to support The Art Room, you can contribute, here. And, to know more about their work visit the website, here.

Photo Source: Dharavi Art Room Facebook

This article was first published on October 25, 2017.