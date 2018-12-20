Hillary Clinton Writes Encouraging Letter To 8 Y.O. Who Lost A Class Election

Martha Kennedy Morales, an eight-year-old girl, received a letter from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after she lost a school election by one vote.

Martha Kennedy Morales

Clinton wrote her a letter after she learned about Martha’s candidacy for class president from a Facebook post created by the girl’s father. He mentioned in the post saying that her daughter had narrowly lost the election but she secured the position of class vice president.

Congratulating Martha for her position, Clinton wrote, “Congratulations on being elected Vice President. While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President, I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place.”

“As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys, the most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it. As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader, and know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success,” she added.

In a response to the letter, the little girl told CNN, “It was really touching to know that Hillary Clinton herself sent me a letter. That doesn’t happen every day.”

Picture Credits: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

H/T: Huffington Post