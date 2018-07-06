HIjabi Power Lifter Majiziya Bhanu Seeks Your Help To Fulfill Her Dreams

Just a few months ago, IWB shared with you the inspiring story of Majiziya Bhanu. Unfortunately, despite her achievements, sponsors have bailed on her last minute and she isn’t sure of her participation in the World Arm Wrestling Championship 2018 anymore.

“Five or six companies had promised to sponsor me for the World Championship. Some of them have even helped me in other championships. But after all the media publicity I received in the last few months, they have refused to fund me. When you sponsor a Muslim woman sportsperson, things are different. It is not like sponsoring any other player. They do not want their names to be attached to a hijab-clad sportswoman; there’s still a stigma associated with a Muslim woman venturing out into sports, especially the way I do,” Majiziya said in an interaction with The News Minute.

She also shared that the initial praise that she received from her community members gradually turned into criticism. “I believe these sponsors are influenced by the criticism a certain section of the community is leveling,” she said.

Majiziya requested all the companies to not back out at the last moment but to no avail. She is now running out of time.

She shared, “I need to pay Rs 2 lakh by July 10, even though the total expense in taking part in the championship will be about Rs 5 lakh. I approached Sports Minister’s office and the Kerala Sports Council, but they told me that they cannot sanction any funds immediately. They are willing to reimburse the amount to me later, but said that they cannot immediately release any funds.”

Here are Majiziya’s account details if you wish to help her towards the realisation of her dreams:

Bank name: The South Indian Bank Ltd Vatakara Branch

A/C No: 0106053000059916

Account holder name: Majiziya Bhanu

IFSC code: SIBL0000106

H/T: The News Minute