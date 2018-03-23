Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji Is A Joy To Watch On Screen, But The Film Is Super Cliched

Hichki is a film about a single woman who is in her late 20s or early 30s, played by an actor who is 40, and there is not a single mention of marriage or ‘the need for a man’ in the film. That itself seems like a victory to me.

Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, a teacher with Tourette Syndrome, enlisted to tame a class of 14 underprivileged students studying in one of Mumbai’s most privileged schools. Naina is an underdog because she was rejected from 18 schools because of her neurological condition, and the students are underdogs because everyone treats them like garbage (and someone even says as much in a scene).

The good things in the film are plenty: its music, its stellar cast, including the 14 newcomers who play students and Neeraj Kabi as the elitist antagonist teacher, its normalising of Tourette’s and not using it as a manipulative plot point, the aforementioned lack of a useless male lead, and the fleeting glimpses of an adorable sibling relationship between Naina and her younger brother Vinay. The film will make you nostalgic about your school life, while also reminding you that teenagers can be cruel and school can sometimes be hell.

But the best thing about the film is Rani, who is coming back to films after four years. Despite its flaws, which we will come to in a second, the film is led by a woman who, five years ago, would be considered well past her prime in Bollywood. And that is revolutionary. Plus Rani is a stellar performer, showing us what we were missing out on in the last few years in every scene that she is in. She plays Naina with a feistiness that comes naturally to her. Naina gives it back to anyone who mocks her out of ignorance, is resentful of her father because he patronises her, and doesn’t give up even when it’s clear that she is fighting a losing battle.

A still from the film

Having said that, Hichki is super predictable. Everything that you have ever seen play out in a teacher-student movie before will happen in this film, and there will be zero surprises. In many moments, you will feel like you are in an actual classroom because of all the didactic lectures and over-the-top speeches. What is supposed to be a turning point in the film for the rowdiest member of Naina’s class will seem farcical because of the unnatural dialogue. Teenagers have a very specific way of talking, which is why getting their dialogues right is the hardest part of any young-adult creation.

The film also tries to tackle a lot – classism, education system, privilege – and then offers a super simplistic solution to it all. But you should watch it if you still fondly remember that one teacher who changed your life or that one moment you decided to apply yourself in school. Some tears, some laughs, and major melodrama – that’s Hichki for you.