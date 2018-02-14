Hey, Guess What Love Looks Like? We Discovered It During The Morning Walk Today!

Do you sometimes ask old folks for relationship advice from their marriage? It’s actually good to keep talking to the elderly people and collecting words of wisdom from them, so we don’t shiz our pants when it’s our time to get married.

Earlier today, while I was enjoying my morning walk at the Central Park, I happened to notice an old couple walking hand-in-hand. I was hardly a few feet behind them and decided to slow down my pace so I could absorb the beauty of their togetherness. At one point I had to, in fact, stop to fit them into the frame of my camera. See, how lovely they looked!

The husband, relatively older than the wife, was the one seeking support in her. I could feel his bodily struggle every time he took a step ahead. It was beautiful to see the wife encouraging him to keep walking, even though at a snail’s pace, and make it till the end of the dusty trail.

Looks like this 80-something couple comes to the park every day to take up the physical challenge they’ve set for themselves.

Tbh, this is the kind of love all of us must seek in our lives. Love that voluntarily stands by us for countless years and pulls us out of the times that dim our inner light. Something that doesn’t give up on us, especially when we’re left with no desire to carry on.

I was smiling ear to ear as I followed them for a while. Ten minutes, to be precise. And even though I wanted to talk to them and know their story (there’s always a story!), I remained silent and relished the moment while the birds chirped tunefully in the background.