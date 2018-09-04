Heterosexuality Is A Privilege In Our Society: Bhubaneswar’s Pride Walk Sends Out Strong Message

Merely raising a ruckus is not my intention

I do this, for things must change

If not in my bosom, then in yours

Wherever it does, the fire must burn

Writes activist and one of Bhubaneswar Pride Walk’s supporters, Dushyant Kumar. The capital of Odisha had its first grand LGBTQIA+ Pride Walk on the first of this month, and it saw hundreds of youngsters walk out of their houses and claim the streets in support of LGBTQIA+ rights. Indeed a matter of pride, not just for the community, but for the state, too – the general perception being that tier II and III cities are way below on the scale of openness and acceptance!

“There were gays, lesbians, bisexuals and asexuals, trans community and intersex individuals, all of who were thought to be non-existent in the small sleepy towns of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, until the very day, when draped in rainbow flags and capes, they were seen standing together, in solidarity for the first time, as a community which was invisible since ages. As an organizer, I was overwhelmed to finally see our efforts turning into reality. While the celebration lasted for only three hours, the work for the same had been building up since a year,” shares with us the chief organiser of the Pride Walk, Bijaya Biswal.

She further says, “When I resolved to work for LGBTQ+ rights in my town, the biggest challenge that I had to face was, the absence of a community for the LGBTQ itself. They were never under one umbrella because they were closeted and completely invisible. A lot of people in Odisha suffer from mental health issues, bad marriages and stressful relationships with family members or colleagues because of the burden of being a closeted individual. They are often isolated for being what they are, more prone to depression and sexual harassment, disowned by their families or discriminated at their workplaces and take years to convince themselves that it is a “phase” that will pass, or a disease, or something that needs meditation or medication.”

So Bijaya thought of building a community, to facilitate these people to meet others like them and understand that they are not alone. they have others who understand their tragedies and struggles because they have similar stories. “Community gives an individual the power to feel at home,” she affirms.

And after months of building up a discreet network, her efforts finally led to the creation of a collective for the individuals who identified as LGBTQ. But then came the second challenge – to talk to people who identified as LGBTQ but were not ready to accept it because it was shameful for them. “Social education of the community itself was the first priority. We made our Pre-Pride events the primary mode of social education. Sessions in school on gender and sexuality, film screenings, poetry and storytelling, literature readings and open forum discussions were scheduled over a span of one month to increase social education about the community among both, the community members and those who identified as straight,” tells Bijaya.

Movements like these in Tier II cities face another unique challenge, onewith which a lot of people can relate to, the majority do not find it necessary. They question the need to talk about sexuality when there are issues of poverty and unemployment that remain unresolved. Bijaya’s response to it was simple and straightforward, “The straight community can talk about poverty and not sexuality because in the latter they never had to face a problem. They can afford to not talk about sexuality because the rights and acceptance for it came naturally to them and they have never had to fight for it. In the societies we live in, heterosexuality is also a certain form of privilege.”

Put together by the three organisations – The Parichay Collective (LGBQ Community of Odisha), Meera Parida’s NGO Sakha (an indigenous trans community which has been supported by the state government since a few years), and SAATHII NGO (working for the cause of HIV-AIDS since over a decade in the state), the focus of the walk was not just LGBTQ+ rights, but also intersectionality and inclusion.

“Odisha is not a state where the majority is upper class. We are made up of the tribals, the construction workers who keep migrating, the displaced villages where industrialists have built their enterprises and the street vendors. For a state like this, LGBTQ+ movement cannot exist in isolation, without being intersectional. Thus we were addressing the general social constructs of shame and untouchability, the majority deciding what is best for the minorities, class bias and sex discrimination within and outside the community, and the general idea about the freedom of love. Our trans community is constituted by a range of people in different disciplines – hard-working sex workers and individuals who have made it to authoritative positions in academic institutes and administrative services of the State.”

“Pride was just a stepping stone for our far-fetched dream of equality in every aspect. As of now, I can say that the start has been encouraging and affirmative.”

Photo Courtesy: Sankalp Mohanty, Ranvir Deb, Boon Patnaik, Jaishreeram Dash, Subha Nayak.