Here’s Why We Need To Question DCW’s Decision To Privatize The Women’s Helpline 181

As the nation squirmed with the diabolic details of the Nirbhaya rape case in December 2012, the government immediately came up with women’s helpline number 181. Functioning under Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the round-the-clock toll-free helpline soon began answering distress calls by women, registering cases, and reaching out to police whenever someone asked for help.

The recent privatization of the helpline (effective since March 23 this year) seems to have put everything in jeopardy though. “One day out of the blue, we received a message from DCW informing us that our shifts have been changed to evening and our workspace is also being moved to the Naraina Industrial Area. We were told that we will be reporting at the Caretel Office, a call centre, but apart from that everything will remain the same,” shares Geeta Pandey, one of those DCW employees.

Now, almost a month and a half later, all the DCW employees who were shifted to the private entity, sit on a strike outside the Delhi secretariat. It has been 47 days now and the future of these employees (who are also being referred to as “ex-employees” by many others) seems to be suspended in mid-air. A lot seems to be at stake including the data of all the women who reach out to the helpline.

Geeta explains, “The data shared by these women used to be absolutely safe when we operated as a government body. Their information was limited to only us and help was given only when they sought it. However, the software being used at the private unit is new, and the data can easily be accessed by anyone.”

She adds, “To add to it, we always have IT guys around us, to supervise us with the software, and thus they listen to almost all the interactions. At times, when we get calls pertaining to rapes and similar problems, these men often interfere and ask uncomfortable questions.”

These DCW employees were also allegedly asked to resign from the government body as soon as they started working with the private firm. They also claim that when they protested against it, they were humiliated and everyone, including the supervisors, was told that they know nothing at all and need to start from point zero and learn new things in the new setup.

Amidst all the pressing concerns, allegations of sexual violence have also been made against Dalip Sabarwal of Caretel. Geeta shares, “While he was initially nice to us, very soon a girl complained of being inappropriately touched by him. Another girl raised concerns about his double meaning and sexually nuanced jibes. We have raised these issues to CM Kejriwal who has referred the case to the Crime Against Women Cell (CAW). We await their response because the registration of the FIR depends on their verdict.”

These CAW workers have been sitting on a strike since March 26th. However, they have received no responses from anyone. Meanwhile, new employees have been hired for the helpline thus putting a big question mark on the current status of the jobs of these employees.

“DCW has not supported us at all,” alleges Geeta, adding, “The only support that we are receiving happens to be from a few organisations like NFIW.”

But why privatization? Geeta says, “That’s a question for DCW’s Swati Maliwal to answer. She has alleged us of not responding to the calls and being laidback. My question is, if the staff was inefficient then why didn’t you change it? Why weren’t we given any notice about our so-called poor performances?”

As of now, these employees intend to indefinitely continue the strike till their grievances are addressed. “All we want is to ensure our safety as well as the safety of the data that we record through the helpline. We want the helpline to remain under government jurisdiction and to be located within government premises,” says Swati.

