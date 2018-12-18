Here’s Why We Have A Problem With Army Chief’s Explanation Of The Lack Of Women In Combat Roles

Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, on Saturday, made some remarks in his attempt to explain the lack of women in combat roles in the Indian army, that have left us quite aghast (but not really).

In a recent interview with Shreya Dhoundial, the Senior Editor at News 18, he quoted reasons like the responsibility of raising kids, rustic roots of the male jawans, and the risk of casualty as some of the reasons behind the lack of women representatives in combat roles.

Gen. Rawat’s first defence went, “If there is just one officer in a company and if that officer is a lady… suppose you have to go for an operation. Everybody is ready, the company commander has to lead. Now in that operation, you have to deal with terrorists, there will be a firefight in which the commanding officer dies, company commander dies, and so the lady officer can also die or become a casualty.”

He added, “See, I am not saying a woman who has children doesn’t die, she can also die in a road accident. But in combat, when body bags come back, our country is not ready to see that.”

Sure, it is way more convenient for patriarchy to see a woman dying in a road accident than getting martyred for the country. I mean there indeed is a difference between being on the front page of a newspaper and being on some small indiscreet corner on the third page of the same paper. Thank you, sir, for telling us what our country, or should I say patriarchy, is not ready for.

So many women in our country get raped and killed every year, every month, every week, and so many of those bodies don’t come in a bag but are left naked on the side of a road with blood being the only cover. And yet we have people who justify these instances saying things like “men will be men” or “why did she wear that short dress?” And we are not ready for it when “body bags come back,” when women die a glorious death while fighting for the country. That’s too much of a shocker for us?

Also, this prejudice goes deeper than we realise. For a man who gets martyred in war, there remains a wife to take care of his children but would it be equally convenient for us to say that for a woman martyr? When he says “we are not ready for it,” it sounds to me like we are not ready for letting go our misogyny, we are not ready to take responsibility.

Also, talking of the “men will be men” attitude. Since we are talking about patriarchy, how about going even further and validating it? That’s exactly what Gen. Rawat does when he says “What will happen is there is just one woman and rest around her are just jawans. She is very much a commander so she has to do everything. She will have to go for operations. But even today we don’t have that acceptance. Even today our jawans come from villages, so that acceptance will take time.”

Ahem, Gen. Rawat that acceptance is taking time because leaders like you are saying things like these. Sir, you are the army chief of the country, right? Last time I checked, the army chief is the highest ranking officer of the Indian army which makes you a leader, the leader of the entire Indian army. Things will change, acceptance will begin when our leaders take responsibility instead of brushing it off their shoulders. Men cannot accept a woman in power then let’s not put her in that position. How is this a solution?

Gen. Rawat then goes on to talk about his experience of training in the US and how “4 ladies and 10 male officers” would all change in the same classroom. While he accepts that we need the same system in the country, he also points out the problems in implementing it.

He says, “Now what will happen will be if there will be a lady officer here. Our orders are that a lady officer will get a hut in the COB, then there are orders that we have to cocoon her separately. She will say somebody is peepng, so we will have to give a sheet around her.”

When Shreya interjects and says these are all assumptions, this is what the army chief has to say, “If you think this, then even in Delhi, ladies tell me that people peep. I am talking about isolation situation when she has 100 jawans around her but it happens here also in Delhi.”

Sir, this exactly is the very basis of sexism and misogyny, to place women’s honour in their body, to place dignity in a woman’s body, to believe that it has been ripped apart if she is seen sans her clothes. But let’s not even get there, let’s not jump on to the advanced course when we are just discussing the basics of feminism and patriarchy.

If “she will say somebody is peeping,” then surely it is an inconvenience (just like he makes it sound). However, the need here is to understand that it is the “peeping” which is a problem, not the complaint against it or the one complaining.

As much as you’d like to imply that it says anything about the vulnerability of women here, it says way more about the fragile Indian masculinity that makes it imperative to objectify a woman who is commanding you in army sans any respect for her position. It points more at the lack of discipline on behalf of all those peeping toms. Rectify it! But more importantly, stop treating women’s complaints as inconveniences. You’d feel equally uncomfortable if somebody peeped while you were changing and you’d complain and you wouldn’t expect to be removed from the entire dynamics as a solution.

Sir, please do not make it sound like it is the ladies’ problem that they are complaining because it is not. He asks “Will she command?” Yes, she will, if she is given the opportunity to. He again quotes “maternity leaves” as an issue here. “Do I put a restriction on her to say that in that command tenure you will not be given maternity leave? If I say that, there will be ruckus created,” he asks.

Gen. Rawat’s obsession with motherhood and maternity speaks a lot about the roles that we as a country like to confide our women to. A woman, for us, has to be a mother first and then anything else.

Firstly, what if the woman officer is not planning on motherhood? Secondly, what if she is not planning on motherhood in the tenure when she commands the army? These are all just choices. Also, there is much more than a woman is capable of than being a mother, for instance, being a commanding officer. How about all of us give that a thought?