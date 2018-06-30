Here’s Why My Attempt To Find Women Enjoying Monsoon And A Coffee Alone Failed

What does monsoon mean to you? To me, the season is about acoustic guitars, large green fields, the setting sun, and to top it all, a beautiful weather. The rustling leaves sing a song that I enjoy overhearing. In all, monsoon is a high for me.

The fragrance of wet earth, and the trees turning bright green are just some of the perks that come along. This Friday, a day that marked the beginning of the season, we welcomed monsoon with open arms and thought it would be great to step out and feel the weather. A coffee didn’t sound like such a bad idea, either.

Since I also had a sore throat for quite some days, I felt like it would be interesting to ditch singing and go out for a coffee, alone. The idea itself gave me the shudders. I’d never done it. A day at the coffee place without any company. I’d never even visited the school toilet without company, let alone visit a coffee place.

But, I was completely up for it. I thought it would be great if I could find a muse in this weather. If I could find a woman who enjoyed her own company or her coffee all by herself, I would talk to her, maybe write a song about the experience, and her feelings of monsoon.

Thus, began my escapade to find women relishing the weather and maybe a book or a cup of coffee.

My first stop was Jaipur’s Café Anokhi. As I walked through the door, I noticed how all tables were occupied. There were couples having abstract conversations, friends that seemed to be reuniting after a long time (the OMGs and the hugs told that story), there were groups of tourists, and there was only one table where a woman sat alone incessantly typing away on her Mac.

I crossed her and went up to the counter. I ordered a sweet and salty lemonade and started looking for space to seat myself. My heart started racing, this was harder than I had expected. I was going to walk up to a stranger to start a conversation.

“Hey, do you mind if I sit here?” I said.

She looked like a woman in her early thirties who was absorbed in her work. I think she hadn’t ordered anything to eat, either. She was a bit confused at first but then removed her stuff from a spare seat and said, “sure.”

She definitely wasn’t expecting me to begin a conversation. “I hope you don’t mind me interrupting your work, but could I just borrow a few minutes?” She looked at me with a confused expression, and after an awkward pause, she finally spoke.

“Yes, tell me?”

I told her that I was a singer/songwriter for Indian Women Blog and why I was there, but I think she didn’t believe me. So, I drew out my visiting card and handed it to her. She looked at me and reluctantly nodded.

“What’s your name?” I asked her.

“Gargi.”

“That’s a beautiful name. What does it mean?”

She immediately drew her phone out and started looking into it. I am pretty sure she was telling her close ones that there was a creepy girl irritating the hell outta her. I sat there, scratching my head, sipping my lemonade, finding a better way to converse with a stranger.

“Do you want to order something?” I asked.

“No, I had my lunch. Thanks!”

She finally put the phone away, with a look of relief on her face, and said, “This is a bit new for me. I’ve never spoken to a stranger, and moreover, I am an introvert.”

To be honest, I was doing most of the talking, and had seemed to scare her. “Are you from Jaipur?” I said.

“No, I am traveling.”

She was still reluctant to share her whereabouts with a stranger sitting across the table. A stranger, who had stepped into her bubble of solitude, and a stranger who she’d rather do without. She, perhaps, wanted to enjoy the ambiance of the place and get her work done without interruption.

“Are you a traveller by profession?”

“Actually, I am an architect,” she said.

She later told me that she was an architect who did everything except big buildings.

“You can tell me. Did I interrupt your solace?”

“Um… A little…”

“I can leave if you want.”

“No, it’s fine. Let’s talk!”

“Do you like monsoon?”

“Of course, it’s my favourite season.”

“What’s your favourite thing to do in Monsoon?”

“Enjoy a cup of coffee!”

I pointed towards her empty side of the table and asked her where the coffee was.

“Right now, I guess I was too occupied by work, and enjoyed the weather with my other addiction, i.e. working.”

“What do you define being alone as?”

“Umm, to be honest, even when I am alone, I am conscious of my environment. I know what’s happening around me, I am entirely aware of it, so I don’t really feel alone.”

Despite having had a conversation for about 20 minutes, she wasn’t comfortable around me. I deemed it best to leave it at that, and let her resume working.

My second experience was no different from the first one. The second woman I met was at café Curious Life. She was equally cautious. When I spoke to her, I asked her the same question, “What does spending time alone at a café mean to you?”

“I mean, I would like to spend time alone at a café, but my husband doesn’t let me breathe in peace. If I’m alone he needs to know where I am, and if I am okay. That way it’s a little difficult to find peace in a café full of people. I think I’d rather stay home and stare out of the window.”

I walked into about five cafes with a different thought and came back with a new perspective. All women I met were conscious of their surroundings – a bit scared of their daring outing.

Someone would clutch her purse too tight while talking to me, while someone would just smile and hold a small conversation with me, but it would end very soon. I wondered why this was happening.

That’s when I looked back to every single time I waited for someone in the car, I always ensured that the door was locked, my bag was safely stuck to my body. I don’t know whether it is because women have always been taught to not speak with strangers or because they’ve been asked to be conscious of their surroundings, or it is because their environment is so unfriendly to them.

In my three-hour spree of finding people sitting alone with their thoughts, I found something else: women who are never alone, even if they want it, for that brief period of time.

The sun was setting, the trees were unusually greener, the scent of petrichor was filling me up, and I was alone yet too conscious.