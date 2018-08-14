Here’s Why For A Woman With Disability, The Stigma Of Sexual Violence Is Amplified

A 2014 report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women found that “the violence committed against women with disabilities is invisible.” In an effort shed light on this issue, The Quint engaged in a conversation with two women, Jisha and Charu. They were both born deaf and are now instructors at the Noida Deaf Society.

Jisha: Why is ‘violence committed against women with disabilities’ invisible?

Charu: That the difficulties women and girls already face in the face of sexual violence – the stigma of approaching a thana, the very act of reporting and submitting your body to a medical exam, the long and laborious court battle, the insidious, relentless victim-blaming – are that much amplified for a survivor who isn’t abled.

Jisha: What rights do survivors with disabilities have?

Charu: Responding to the thunderous public outrage over the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in December 2012, the government of India introduced the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2013. Among its various provisions, were ones that included making justice easier and more accessible for deaf (and in fact, all differently-abled) survivors.

For instance, if (the person) “is temporarily or permanently mentally or physically disabled” –

(a) …then, such information shall be recorded by a police officer, at the residence of the person seeking to report such offense or at a convenient place of such person’s choice, in the presence of an interpreter or a special educator, as the case may be;

(b) …the statement made by the person, with the assistance of an interpreter or a special educator, shall be video graphed.

The latter clause is to make sure that the person doesn’t have to relive the pain and trauma over and over again, on cross-examination, during trial. How often are they enforced? How many cases go unreported because of the associated stigma and the additional fear of ridicule? Have we ensured that deaf women and girls are imparted the same education about sex and sexuality, about a touch that is passable and one that borders on abuse, as non-deaf survivors are? Do they continue, still, to remain “invisible” survivors of sexual violence?

As Charu points out that even though the amendments are in place and have led to significant progress, they need to develop and support the survivors with disabilities.

“Many of the women who suffer sexual abuse but cannot hear or speak, do not approach a police station for fear of being ridiculed. Can you imagine the state she must be in? Looking for help, but facing people who can’t comprehend her? It’s absolutely essential to have a sign language interpreter at the police station, as also at hospitals where she will be completely clueless about her medical exam. And then the family, the first unit of society, needs to be the most understanding,” said Ruma Roka, founder of the Noida Deaf Society.

H/T: The Quint