Here’s What’s Wrong With The Outrage Against The Brahmanical Patriarchy Of Our Country Being Called Out

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently found himself in the eye of the storm after being spotted carrying a placard that said “Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy” in a picture clicked at a private party.

To begin with, the biggest problem with the row is Twitter’s apology. Twitter, by that panicked apology, just affirmed all that those who sought apology stood against i.e. the bona fide existence of Brahminical patriarchy in the country. Imagine a certain faction of a country being so damn powerful that it makes social media giant Twitter apologise while so much happens around the world that’s way worse than “hurting” the religious sentiments of the certain community and no one releases as much as a gasp.

“I’m very sorry for this. It’s not reflective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us — we should have been more thoughtful,” wrote Vijaya Gadde, Global Head of Legal, Policy, Trust and Safety Lead at Twitter. She further added, “Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India.”

But didn’t Twitter establish the partiality in just saying that?

Just like the following tweet:

Priyadarshini on Twitter Fact that so many activists feel the need to reassure Brahmins on twitter that #SmashBrahminicalPatriarchy is not an attack on previlieges of being born brahmin should make self-evident the myth of poor persecuted brahmins and be proof of their power accumulated through #casteism

Interestingly Jack is being called a “racist” for calling out “castists.” Oh, the hypocrisy!

Honestly, we are all like those beasts from Animal Farm saying out loud, and metaphorically nailing it on walls whenever possible, that “All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than the others.”

Dalit Diva on Twitter For #Savarnas with caste privilege, caste equity feels like oppression. The term #Brahminicalpatriarchy is not new it has been around for years. What is upsetting for #casteist trolls is when the world can spotlight their violence. #SmashBrahminicalPatriarchy @TwitterIndia @jack

And guess what’s the biggest problem here? We live in times where people are desperate to be offended, we want it to be thrown at us, we yearn for it. We have abandoned reason for the love of this egotistical belief that we are important enough to be offended.

I mean, by getting enraged with the fact that the word “Brahmin” and “patriarchy” have been clubbed together are you trying to prove that there exists no casteism or no sexism in the country? If your answer here is “yes”, then good luck explaining all the instances of honour killing and female infanticide in the country.

I think there is a need here to discuss the credibility of the idea of Brahminical patriarchy and understand why it is very much a real thing.

For starters, it is not a make-believe idea that has been concocted to diss the “upper-caste” strata of the society. Feel all that’s wrong with that sentence and with our ideologies right there? The instant I acknowledge the existence of a hegemony, the entire outrage is undone right there.

Also, for all those who find a need to quote Uma Chakravarti to justify the existence of Brahmanical patriarchy, hasn’t it always been all over the place to be obviously apparent?

Power systems in our society and our knowledge of them is not natural, never was. It is a system, a well-meditated process that goes into the creation of an entire discourse.

Michel Foucault wrote in his book Discipline and Punish, ”Truth’ is linked in a circular relation with systems of power which produce and sustain it, and to effects of power which it induces and which extend it. A ‘regime’ of truth.’Truth’ is to be understood as a system of ordered procedures for the production, regulation, distribution, circulation and operation of statements. ‘Truth’ is linked in a circular relation with systems of power which produce and sustain it, and to effects of power which it induces and which extend it. A ‘regime’ of truth.”

Things look different from our cocoon of privilege and we are so lost in our Panopticism that it for us has become the ultimate truth. This is perhaps why it enrages us every time an attempt is made to break our bubble. We are so drunk on our self-created power hierarchy that it offends us each time it is questioned. The biggest irony here is that each time an attempt is made to dismantle these power dynamics, the oppressor pretends to be oppressed, perhaps he is not even pretending, perhaps that’s what he has started believing.

I am forced to believe that all of this comes from a very hedonistic sense of entitlement. Creating a hegemony that oppressive and sustaining it for ages entails that much right?

It’s time we open our eyes and understand that Dalit and their lives, and women and their sexuality have been long suppressed by brahminical patriarchy. It’s also time to challenge these power structures and dismantle them instead of shoving the topic under carpets and feeling exposed and naked every time it’s brought to light.

However, I am glad that a good thing has come out of the entire row. It has finally given a moment of the spotlight to the Dalit feminists of the country. How about we nurse our bruised egos in private and let the movement that has started to prosper?

Just like Anasuya Sengupta wrote on Twitter, “It’s not about hating a people, it’s about ending a system of power that oppresses us all.”