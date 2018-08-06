Here’s What Women Expect From The Government That Will Win The Upcoming Elections In Rajasthan

Moments after stepping into a tiny temple town of Rajasthan, one observes an unusual bustle and commotion among the otherwise calm landscape. Yes, we are talking about the famous Charbhuja temple of Rajasthan from where Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje launched her election campaign on Saturday.

Surrounded by the mighty Aravalis and worshipped for more than thousand years, this temple is a place that the Chief Minister considers lucky for herself. It’s believed that her two victories happened only after seeking blessings of Lord Charbhuja Ji.

While the much talked about Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are just a whisker away, IWB decided to take a stroll through the ancient bylanes near the temple, speaking with women and their expectations from any government of the day.

It was almost by accident that we stumbled upon a small one-room sewing shop of Samim Bano. What followed was a conversation with this 35-year-old mother of three about life, the politics of the day and what women from rural areas expect from the government.



Samim Bano

“My husband has a heart ailment and I had taken a loan of Rs. 25,000 to create this shop. But as of now, the income is not much or stable. There are times when I’m able to earn only Rs. 200,” says Samim.

Even while conversing, Samim’s hands never stopped fidgeting with the sewing machine, spinning colourful threads and etching designs over the beautiful handmade Chunaris.

“Every month, I have to pay around Rs. 2,400 towards repayment of the loan. I really hope that the chief minister, who is also a woman, helps us get some extra income,” she adds.

So, what does she want? The answer comes back straightway, without a moment’s hesitation.

“It’s not that I am unwilling to work…I know that owing to my husband’s illness, I am the one left to fend for the kids,” Samim says quite matter-of-factly.

Interestingly, many shops near the temple are managed by women, who, although wary of the world after their long struggle to establish the businesses, feel that the visit of the Chief Minister in the temple may end up improving their quality of light.

During IWB’s conversation with Samim, several other ladies huddled up close; occasionally quipping about the issues they think actually matter in their lives. One of them is Sukhiya Bai, who says that she hopes if Raje becomes the Chief Minister of Rajasthan once again, she should introduce some more government-aided benefits.

Sukhiya Bai

“We used to get free wheat every month but it has stopped for some time now. I really hope that the government starts it once again because it is a necessary part of our survival,” says Sukhiya who was accompanied by her husband, nodding his head in fervent agreement with her.

For most of these women with whom IWB spoke, being self-sufficient in terms of income appeared to be a major priority. “Here, many of us are at the helm of tailoring shops and want to be financially independent. The government schemes such as the ‘Bhamashah Yojana’ have contributed a lot to better our situation,” believes Kanchan Bai, owner of another sewing shop.

Kanchan Bai

Now, the women desire better schools for their children to study and a steady source of opportunities to grow their businesses over the time. Walking across the hilly tracts of Rajsamand, coated by a carpet of greenery after the monsoon, we could see from far the veiled figures, draped in colourful Rajasthani sarees, making their way to the JK stadium on Sunday, where Raje held a grand rally in presence of BJP president Amit Shah, who flagged off her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

Conversations with these women gave us a peek into their lives, concerns and hopes. At the end, we too saw their dreams, of independence and better living standards.

“We have come from Pyavdi in Rajsamand district. Water has always been an important issue for us and our villages still lack proper drinking water facilities. We hope that whichever party comes to power, they solve this problem for us,” said Pani Bai, a woman in her fifties.

Pani Bai (extreme right) with her others

It appeared that even the women who are stakeholders in the process of spreading awareness among fellow villagers have concerns which might sound trivial to a city-dweller but are of utmost importance and essential for their daily routine.

Raju Kumawat, another woman attending the rally, told us, “We are a part of some self-help groups and hence, get to organise various activities to generate business opportunities for fellow women. The government has done a lot for us but we expect a few more basic arrangements for us, like a proper sitting facility and a fixed venue where we can hold our meetings conveniently.”

As Chief Minister Raje launched her yatra and departed in the hi-tech rath in which she will be traveling the Rajasthan’s heartland for a period of 40 days, the women looked up to her, hoping that soon, their dream of a better life will come true.