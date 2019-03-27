Here’s What #CrossBorderDialogues Taught Us About The Experience Of Being A Woman In South Asia

“Women in South Asia have been dealt the worst of cards but that’s also evidence of the fact that there is so much that can be done,” said Pakistani activist and feminist Marriya Malik in a recent Twitter chat that she had with IWB for our #CrossBorderDialogues.

Past couples of weeks at IWB passed in a jiffy as we had some of the most stimulating conversations with women leaders and thinkers from all over South Asia. This Women’s History Month, as we decided to conduct a series of Twitter dialogues with women representatives from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, a lot of lessons were learned.

But, most importantly, the campaign taught us about the experience of being a woman in South Asia. As we came together for a collective dialogue, a sense of kinship was fostered, fueled by the realisation that we are all but links of the same chain, the strength of which relies on our bond. Here are some of our biggest takeaways from these conversations:

Peace but not at the cost of our rights

Wazhma Frogh has spoken against the idea of attaining peace at “any cost” on various platforms and insists that it can be truly achieved only when women’s rights are not sacrificed in lieu.

Yes, peace is important but we need to be vigilant of the price at which it comes. While the so-called “peace builders” launch their pursuit of peace, they should be held accountable for the barter that is being raised in the process.

As coveted as it might be, we are not ready to settle for a charade of peace that calls for us to compromise our rights. “Peace but not by compromising my rights,” says Pashtana Durrani. Peace sans one’s rights or freedom stands obsolete, it’s incomplete.

Shokla Zadran says, “I believe in peace with justice because it promotes nonviolent solutions to everyday problems and contributes to a civil society. I believe that justice is a fundamental integrant of the peacebuilding process.”

A real, honest, and unbiased portraiture of both our struggles and spirit

As the world is busy painting a bleak picture of South Asian women and their struggles with patriarchy, it has been failing to detect a revolution that has slowly begun to rise in the region. There are myriad voices of resistance and revolution that join together in a symphony to represent the millennial woman here.

Our portrayal right now is awash with stereotypes and more often than not remains one-sided. Take, for instance, how Pashtana Durrani talks about the way Afghan war victims are looked at by the International media. “So International media always looks for the war victims, women in burkas and deprived of everything, which is true and should be given attention. But at the same time, we have strong women when it comes to leadership, activism, and STEM.”

It is integral that the important figures and path-breakers find their share of mention in the narrative as well. Just like Shameela Yoosuf Ali says, the need right now is to “create strong and effective counter-narratives, which is very important in deconstructing the current patriarchal narratives.”

While we still remain the mystic “other” to the world, it is time we take over our own narratives and raise our voices like never before. Also, for a change to occur, we need to stop giving men the right to represent us.

Similarly, we need to stand up for what’s right, raise our voices when we feel wronged and demand honest and unbiased journalism. “I firmly believe that no matter where, no matter how small the town or country, people everywhere deserve thoughtful, impartial journalism. More importantly, they deserve the truth. Impartial honest journalism is a force for good in any society,” says Frederica Jansz.

Women mentors and more women in power positions

Just like men cannot represent us, they cannot take decisions and make policies for us either. Therefore, it is high time that we realise the need for an equal number of women in power positions. Like Marima Wardak says, we need “qualified women in important positions to advance, improve or create services for women.”

Samira Hamidi explains, “Women are almost half of the population. Even thinking that they can sit back and men can represent them is discrimination. Our Constitution has given us equal participation rights, we have our assessments, analysis, and solutions for women and people. We must speak for ourselves.”

Nadya AR adds, “Women are ultimately equally affected by conflict but they are not the decision makers that create the conflict. Hence we need more women to be the actors rather than just the affectees.”

Also, as Marriya Malik posits, “Women hold a different perspective as they understand what it means to be marginalized and oppressed. When we talk about security, we refer to the security of people rather than the state. When we talk, we talk about having a system that protects people rather than power or profit.”

If everything was right with the current leadership then things would have fallen in place long ago. However, most of what we know right now is conflict and chaos. Certainly, there is a need for some improvisations to be made in the leadership. “I think that women leaders will bring a whole new paradigm- empathy centric leadership- into the world,” says Shameela.

Also, there is a need for women’s participation in political discourse to be more operative than symbolic.

Collective voices of resistance and sisterhood

“We all are fighting our individual battles, but your win is my win and my win is yours. So let’s stand together, work together, and fight the good fight together,” says Pashtana as she urges all her South Asian sisters to come together in sisterhood.

As Natalie Soysa says, “Resistance occurs on many levels” and coming together as a collective voice is perhaps the most potent one of them all. “If we are to align ourselves with the idea that the political is personal, then it must and does extend to our private lives,” she says and there is a great deal to learn here.

Not only is there a need to join our hands in sisterhood but also to support and pull up all those who fail to speak for themselves. We need strong women mentors who foster this sense of community by inspiring more women to follow their example.

“We need to engage more, interact with each other, expand our contacts and networks. We need to use our experience but also our expertise in different fields. We need a lobby for common calls for women in South Asia,” says Samira. We need to come together to form narratives of resistance.

We are more similar than we are different

The history of South Asia is a collective history that we have all shared for centuries and like Habiba Ashna says, it is only by “accepting our differences and celebrating our similarities” that we can all move ahead. The need thus is to leave all the labels behind. She adds, “Before we were Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, or Afghan, Indian or Pakistani; we were; we are, and we will always be humans.”

Let us work together to empower and enrich our lives and let us stand as one group against all kinds of discrimination with compassion and vigour. “It’s not my home and your home, we need to collaborate because it’s our home. We need collaboration,” says Pashtana Durrani.

We all to need to pause and let this realisation sink in because it contains the key to our future, a future where we all rise together, for there is no other way.