Here’s The Story Of The Bengali Singer Whose Music Album Found Fame After 34 Years

“This is the official account for Rupa Sen (previously known as Rupa Biswas). After 34 years, my songs have been resurrected,” reads the bio of Rupa Biswas Sen’s recently made Instagram account.

Mrs. Rupa Sen has an important question on her mind for quite some time now. “How come all of a sudden the world is interested in my music? I’m like a dead fossil,” she says. As for her Insta bio, believe it or not, her song has actually been resurrected after 34 years. Not just that, the song is being appreciated by music critics all over the world and has been quite a rage since its re-release in 2017 and yet again on March 29 this year.

Not only is Sen’s song being hailed as “Holy Grail”, and as “Essential” and “Unmissable,” but is also being distributed by reputed archival music company Numero Group. Something surely has happened here. How can we otherwise explain the revival of a music album which almost went unnoticed when it was first released over 3 decades ago?

In a recent interaction with Scroll, Sen shared the story of her tryst with music and why her song couldn’t find the kind of space in the music industry that it has been finding lately. She shared during the conversation how she always harboured a dream of playback singing which eventually got realised upon a 1981 trip to her elder brother, Tilak Kumar Biswas, in Calgary.

While her talents went most unrecognised in India, the Indian community in Calgary widely appreciated her musical talents and a series of events thus threw her in contact with Aashish Khan, the well-hailed sarod-player of the time.

“After a few days, Aashish came over to my brother’s place and we started having jam sessions together. We even played together on local TV. It was after that show that Aashish proposed to my family that he would like to make a recording,” Sen shares.

Sen and her family had to soon fly off to London and the team had just a week’s time to compose the music but still, they somehow managed the feat. The songs were refreshing (still are) in the sense that they combined the boisterous spirit of disco with the light ecstatic calm of jazz.

“This was my first time in a studio but I was so excited. We recorded everything live,” recollects Sen. Everything went on smooth from then and the records even made their way to the music shops. She says, “It was in the shops in Calcutta, but…” and takes a pause as she prepares herself to share what went wrong. She explains, ““Around the same time, Nazia Hassan’s record was released. It was so exciting to see the record in the shops, but sadly the Nazia craze made it hard.”

While Sen has finally received her due of attention after all this time, there is still so much that she is being deprived of. Like she shares, “But no one has asked my permission to release the record. I’ve not received even one rupee from any of these companies, even though it is my name, my picture and my voice on the record.”

However, instead of being disheartened for being constantly snatched of her due, Sen approaches it all from a positive mindset and says, “I believe my life is like a coin. Rupa Biswas is just one side. On the other side are other things that are also important and good. And I still sing.”

H/T: Scroll