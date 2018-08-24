Here’s The Story Of Anna Mani, The Woman Who Made India Self-Reliant In Measuring Aspects Of Weather

As Nandita Jayaraj, an independent journalist, leafed through the pages of Lilavati’s Daughters, a collection featuring stories of nearly 100 female scientists, a few years ago, a biographical sketch of Anna Mani caught her immediate attention.

In the book, she came across a number of flabbergasting facts about Mani and her achievements. Born on August 23, 1918, to a Syrian Christian family in Travancore, Mani saw an affluent albeit value-oriented childhood.

Abha Sur, a science historian from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who had written Mani’s essay in Lilavati’s Daughters, wrote, “The Mani family was a typical upper-class professional household where from childhood the male children were groomed for high-level careers, whereas the daughters were primed for marriage. But Anna Mani would have none of it. Her formative years were spent engrossed in books.”

Right from a very young age, Mani was smitten by the charm of books and for her 8th birthday asked for the Encyclopedia Britannica set instead of her family’s traditional gift of diamond earrings. Much influenced by Gandhi, Mani spent a life of graceful simplicity and wore nothing but khadi.

After completing her Bachelor’s degree in physics in 1939 from Presidency College in Chennai, Mani started working as a demonstrator at the Women’s Christian College. After a while she found herself at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, to conduct original research. Following this, she studied the spectra of rubies and diamonds at CV Raman’s laboratory and in 1945, submitted her doctoral thesis to the Madras University.

Soon after this, she got selected for an internship in meteorological instrumentation in England and three years later joined the Indian Meteorological Department, Pune, after her return to India. Around the same time, a programme to design weather instruments was taking shape at the department, and Mani accelerated its flow. By the 1960s, they were manufacturing close to 100 weather-measuring instruments, all thanks to Mani.

“Wrong measurements are worse than no measurements at all,” was the motto that kept Mani going. Mani played a vital role in making India self-reliant in measuring aspects of the weather. She also became instrumental in laying the ground for harnessing solar and wind power as alternative sources of energy.

Jayaraj was flabbergasted by the fact that despite such extraordinary contribution to the country, Mani’s story wasn’t more widely known. “I got attracted to Anna Mani’s story because she was working in a field that is relatable to all of us – the weather,” she said in an interaction with Scroll.

Jayaraj had been thinking of writing a light-hearted story for a young audience narrating the tale of a real-life Indian female scientist. Mani struck her as the perfect protagonist. And thus, Anna’s Extraordinary Experiments with Weather was born.

Written by Jayaraj and illustrated by Priya Kurian, the picture book recreates the life of Mani. Released earlier this summer by Pratham Books, the book is available online for free in multiple languages. It lists Mani’s numerous accomplishments and goes beyond being a straightforward biographical account of her life. The writer has tried to capture Mani’s essence in the book.

