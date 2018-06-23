Here’s The Story Of A Woman Whose Life Changed After Her Husband Gave Her Triple Talaq

Marriage is undeniably and undoubtedly a huge decisions. To decide to live all your life with one person is bigger than it’s looked at in India. Quite different from the rest of the world, we still believe in arranged marriage, which comes along with a heavy weight of pressure and a small time frame to make the decision. In some cases, there’s no time frame as the parents have already made the decision.

Something similar happened with a 19-year-old few years ago. A marriage against her will of pursuing education, demands from the family post-marriage, and loneliness is what tagged along with her family’s decision.

She shared her story with Humans of Bombay She recalled, “I was 19 when my father asked me to accept his Rishta — I wanted to have a career in media and make something of myself, but my family kept insisting. I even walked away from home in frustration, but eventually, I gave in. I met my ‘to be’ husband for the first time after we were engaged — he was only 22.“

The young couple slowly bonded and initially, it looked better than what she had thought in her head until she got married, and then everything changed gradually. “We actually got along and the time we spent together was great, but since the beginning, his family’s demands made me uncomfortable. Dowries are illegal, yes. But ‘expectations’ are a very normalised concept — They ‘politely’ demanded for things like clothes, cash, small envelopes for the extended family, jewelry…the list went on. Being the ‘girls side’ we overlooked it all — my father paid around 25 lacs for the wedding with the biggest smile on his face.”

She adds, “It wasn’t all bad — my husband and I spent time getting to know each other and actually fell in love. It was because of that love, that I was okay with his family asking me not to work and to wear a Burkha which I’d never worn before. I got accustomed to their taunts — ‘your parents didn’t give us as much as we were expecting’ was something I heard on a daily basis.“



Things became worse and, in disguise, made way for a better life after she got pregnant. “And then I was pregnant — that’s when everything began to change. I wanted my husband’s love and care — but never got it. He would only come to the room after 3 am when he was done spending time with his family — they never let him go before that.”

She continues to add, “I was given no extra money for my health, so my father began to send me money every month. When they would discuss ‘important things’, they would shut the door in my face because it was a ‘family-matter.’ or issues between me and my husband would reach them and they’d say ‘go back to your father.’ I felt so alone.”

The stress led to an early delivery. Little baby Sarah brought the happiness in her life that was missing for quite some time. However, her in-laws and husband weren’t happy with the arrival of Sarah. “After bringing her home, I realised that no one else was excited. They never held her or took care of her, she shared.“ She continued, “I was doing the housework and taking care of her all by myself — I had no help. I felt like a single mother even when I was married. I think somewhere, they were disappointed that I didn’t give them a boy.“

There were daily fights and disappointments that frustrated her to the core. And, one such fight changed her life forever. “When she (Sarah) was just 3 months old, my husband and I were having yet another fight in front of my brother and his father. In anger, he said ‘talak, talak, talak.’ Immediately regretting it — but we couldn’t do anything about it. According to the age-old rule, it was done — we were done. I was depressed when I went back to my father’s house — but there was no going back. I wanted to give up, but I couldn’t because I had to set an example for Sarah,” she said.

In the desire for building a secure and happy life for her daughter, she decided to work anywhere. And, the girl once aiming to be in media, landed a job as a floor manager. She recollects, “I decided to pick up the pieces and pursue my career — I was ready to take up any job to support my daughter. I started as a floor manager for a gym and worked myself up — since then I’ve not taken any money from my father.”

She concluded saying, “I have bigger dreams and want to be fully financially independent, so that I can set that example for my daughter and raise her to chase all her dreams too. I’m both a mother and father to her today… maybe that’s why I’m twice as strong. This life is for her.“

H/T: Humans of Bombay