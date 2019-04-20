Here’s The Heart-Warming Story Behind The Picture From Kerala Floods That Made It To WHO Calendar

While Kerala floods last year took a huge toll on the state’s infrastructure and economy, they also became witness to human perseverance and fortitude as the state joined hands together in the time of crisis.

M L Sreejin, a junior health inspector, was a part of the medical team which was rigorously working for the flood relief in a mobile clinic when he ended up clicking a picture that became synonymous with the true spirit of Kerala in the times of calamity.

Featuring a sick baby being treated by a medical officer on a boat clinic, the picture capturing Kerala’s resilience soon started garnering attention and was also featured on the World Health Organisation’s annual calendar.

In a recent interaction with The Better India, Sreejin shared the heartwarming story behind the picture. He recollected, “On July 25, 2018, sometime in the afternoon, we received a call asking us to come to Anjoorupadam, Changamkari, urgently. At the time, we were in the flooded fields of Alappuzha. On the call, we were told that a four-month-old baby was burning up with severe fever. We decided to prioritise and turned our mobile clinic towards their house.”

A shocking sight greeted them as they reached the spot. The entire area was covered in waist-deep water and there was no way the family could have taken the baby to any nearby doctor or hospital without getting him soaked in the dirty water. The family’s house was located on an isolated island which was almost “floating.”

“It was a sight I can hardly put into words. So we informed Dr. Sini C Joseph of CHC, about the incident. Along with her, nurses C P Santha, J H I Shajiman K R, and P B Indulekha, joined me in rushing to the spot. Once they began the treatment, I jumped into the water to get the best shot of Dr. Joseph examining and giving medicine to the child, while sitting on a country boat, our mobile clinic. It was not planned, nor did I expect it to be recognised by an organisation like the WHO,” he shares.

Sreejin shares that he never thought that the image would end up grabbing international attention. Standing as a shining beacon of hope amidst the tough times and as a testimony of the unyielding efforts put in by Kerala health department during the floods that ravaged the entire state last year, the picture surely does strike a chord.

H/T: The Better India