Here’s The Craziest Thing Actress Rashi Mal Told Us She Will Ever Do To Earn Money

You know actress Rashi Mal from Channel V’s TV Soap opera “Paanch – Five Wrongs Makes a Right,” “MTV Webbed Season 2,” “Love By Chance” on Bindass and “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 2” on Zing.

Scroll down to read our conversation with the bubbly actress talking not just work but also taming the wild curls, doing music Skype classes, and eating weird things during solo travels.

From IT to choreography to acting, what made you make the big switch?

I was always into the performing arts, but no one in my family has ever ventured in that direction professionally, so I never thought it was an option. I was good in studies and good at programming, hence IT.

But once I got done with my studies, I realized I needed to give myself a chance do things I love, or I’ll wake up ten years later with massive regrets.

What is the worst response you’ve received on not making through the auditions?

“You are not pretty or talented enough.”

Interestingly, you’re trained in various dance forms.

Well, it started as a hobby, and then I got a scholarship with a dance company, so it all just happened organically along with my studies. I think I loved the freedom and confidence of dancers that attracted me to dance.

Do you do stage performances?

Yes, if something excites me!

And you are also a singer, wow! When did that happen?

I wanted to be a singer when I was a kid. Somehow that dream got forgotten due to studies. Sigh.

Good news is, I started formally training 3 years ago in western classical music. My teacher, Deirdre Lobo D’Cunha is based out of California, and I do Skype lessons with her. She has really helped me come out of my shell.

I listened to your ‘Rolling in the Deep’ parody called Sacchi Savitris. How did the idea come up?

Honestly, it was based on a real incident. I attended my cousin’s wedding and all the dread I felt just wrote itself into a song. This was our second song, the first one being a parody of Gerua and it spoke of Social Media Love and how relationships operate.

Why the name Sacchi Savitris?

We wanted a spin on a very Indian name, and we are after all trying to laugh at the truth of our lives in these songs.

Are you planning to focus on more female related social issues in future?

Anything that affects my life can become a subject. So if a women-related issue, why not?

What made you pursue a course in filmmaking? Girl, you wear many hats!

*laughs* I did a summer program at NYFA in filmmaking because I had absolutely no knowledge of the industry at that point and it seemed like a good place to start. Things I learned there definitely come in handy now that I am a working actor. I made a few short films as well, one of which won a competition.

According to you, which three qualities got you where you are today?

Hard work, stubborn resilience, and people skills.

I love how you’ve owned your curls. Never thought of straightening them?

I love the curls and quite frankly that gives me a unique look which fetches me a lot of work. But I do like a change every now and then, it’s fun to experiment with the look. I did straighten my hair in college once, but it took it two years to completely grow out. Trust me, the in-between stage of half-curly and half-straight was incredibly hideous. I don’t think I have the courage to do it again. However, I did iron my hair straight for a role recently.

Rashi, the first picture on your Instagram handle has you in red hair. Explain.

Ha-ha! I have experimented with my hair a lot. I had purple hair at one point, and burgundy at another and of course, bright pink. I have also had real short hair and bangs.

So apart from tasting fried worms, what are the other weird things you’ve eaten during your travel expeditions?

*laughs* I definitely like trying new things (read: food). I had an octopus burger recently along with some shark fin and baby octopus soup. Though I must say, fried worms was the most experimental so far.

Phew! Moving ahead, how often do you solo travel?

That happens at least once a year. I think every time I go alone, I come back becoming a different person. I highly-highly recommend solo-traveling as it ‘forces’ you to engage with new people and try things.

On this note, what’s the next destination?

Northern Europe or Australia.

Your Instagram tells how close you’re to your maternal grandmother. Is that true?

Unfortunately, my Nani passed away last year. I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with her before that. One memory with her that jumps up is when it was monsoons, and the road in front of our house was flooded. We went down in the building and made paper boats to float in the water. Hers were way better than anyone else’s, I’ll tell you that.

Nanio A post shared by Rashi Mal (@rashionality) on Jan 19, 2016 at 2:04am PST

I also see how proud your mom is since her Instagram feed is full of your pictures.

That is the hope, right? To make your parents proud.

What do you enjoy the most when you are in front of the camera?

I have worked with all media now – stage, ads, TV, web series and now also a film. I love the reach of the visual medium. I love that you can touch so many people’s lives through your work.

Flying High ?? #ShootLife #ILoveMyJob #Actor #Dancer #Singer #Mumbai #India A post shared by Rashi Mal (@rashionality) on Sep 2, 2016 at 3:03am PDT

You once mentioned that performing violent scenes gets difficult for you. As an actor, what else has been challenging?

Every time you have to do something that is not really who you are can be challenging. But I think that’s the best part of being an actor! Even if it is uncomfortable, it almost always ends up with you questioning your boundaries and breaking your inhibitions down further.

I enjoy doing rapid-fires, shall we? Spill one fun fact about you?

I collect Christmas tree ornaments from every place I travel.

One change you want to see in the film industry.

More room for new faces.

If you weren’t an actress, who’d you be?

An entrepreneur.

Which movie makes you cry?

A lot. I can cry quite easily.

What should every woman try once in her lifetime?

A solo trip.

What’s your morning ritual?

I laze in bed as long as I can till I have absolutely no choice but to get up.

What are you bad at?

Off late remembering names because I meet so many people every day.

Is there anything else your fans need to know?

What you may not know is that I was quite a dork as a kid.

Do you have a dream co-actor? Of course, everyone has.

Psst, mine is Ryan Gosling.

Craziest thing you did or can do to earn money.

Let people judge if my underarms were pretty enough for a deodorant commercial.

Craziest thing you did or can do to win your soul mate.

I can be a hopeless romantic, so I end up making grand gestures from writing a song to taking a four-hour bus ride to surprise someone.

This article was first published in February 2017.