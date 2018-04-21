Here’s The Bollywood Guide To Wearing Three Deep And Rich Luxe Colours Of 2018

From supersonic ultraviolet to lush green and beaming yellow, the luxe colours of this season have painted B-town already, despite there being no shortage of other cool trends to dish on!

These gleaming colours, also known as the Gemstone Tones, are a brilliant way to dress up for a party without any hassle. Don’t like prints? Throw in some Ruby love to pull an all-nighter. Can’t do too much jewelry for a summer wedding? How about some Citrine yellow?

Check out how these Bollywood actors are making a statement with these stand-out textures on the red-carpet.

GREEN

Disha Patani

RED

Jacqueline Fernandez

Malaika Arora

YELLOW

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sania Mirza