Here’s The Bollywood Guide To Wearing Three Deep And Rich Luxe Colours Of 2018
From supersonic ultraviolet to lush green and beaming yellow, the luxe colours of this season have painted B-town already, despite there being no shortage of other cool trends to dish on!
These gleaming colours, also known as the Gemstone Tones, are a brilliant way to dress up for a party without any hassle. Don’t like prints? Throw in some Ruby love to pull an all-nighter. Can’t do too much jewelry for a summer wedding? How about some Citrine yellow?
Check out how these Bollywood actors are making a statement with these stand-out textures on the red-carpet.
GREEN
Disha Patani
RED
Jacqueline Fernandez
Malaika Arora
YELLOW
Tamannaah Bhatia
Sania Mirza
