Saturday, April 21 2018
Lavanya Bahuguna

Here’s The Bollywood Guide To Wearing Three Deep And Rich Luxe Colours Of 2018

  April 21, 2018

From supersonic ultraviolet to lush green and beaming yellow, the luxe colours of this season have painted B-town already, despite there being no shortage of other cool trends to dish on!

These gleaming colours, also known as the Gemstone Tones, are a brilliant way to dress up for a party without any hassle. Don’t like prints? Throw in some Ruby love to pull an all-nighter. Can’t do too much jewelry for a summer wedding? How about some Citrine yellow?

Check out how these Bollywood actors are making a statement with these stand-out textures on the red-carpet.

GREEN

Disha Patani

disha patani

RED

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

YELLOW

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza

