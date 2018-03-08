Here’s The Best Work Of The Artists Google Celebrates On International Women’s Day

Stories told through doodles are fun, creative, and super compelling. Probably for the same reason, Google Doodle is celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) by bringing 12 women artists from 12 different countries together.

The project for women’s day was to bring forward unheard real stories of womanhood through the personal stories of these artists. Doodlers Lydia Nichols and Alyssa Winans are leading the project on the IWD 2018. They explained that they wanted to come up with a concept that would truly “celebrate the stories and voices of another group of extraordinary women — the everyday women living all over the world”.

Nicholas and Winans reached out to 12 female artists of all backgrounds to share their personal stories in a series of visual narratives. They said, “Each story represents a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women. While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common. We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day.”

Kaveri Gopalakrishnan

Kaveri is an independent comics maker and illustrator from Bengaluru, India, whose work “Up in the Roof” has been featured. This story is about a young girl who is best friends with her books and with whom she spends time on her roof. With every page, she becomes a better version of herself.

Kaveri’s “Up In The Roof”

Mostly Kaveri’s artwork inspirations are the women she meets.

Anna Haifisch

Anna is an artist from Berlin, Germany, whose story “Nov 1989” has been featured. Nov 1989 talks about how the Berlin wall came down on November 9, 1989. Her story talks about her personal choices and voice she found out against the backdrop of this historic moment.

The artist keeps the vintage feel alive in most of her work.

Francesca Sanna

She is an Italy born and Switzerland based illustrator who has an expertise in children’s books. Her featured story is “The Box” which speaks about the importance of communication and the problems faced by being stuck in a box.

Francesca “The Box”

Her love for animals is evident in her work.

Chihiro Takeuchi

The Japan-based illustrator shares the story through “Ages and Stages” which talks about different generations of women and their abilities to chase dreams regardless of age and time.

Chihiro’s “Ages and Stages”

Sharp shapes and sizes are her favourites.

Estelí Meza

The Spanish illustrator shares the story “My Aunt Blossoms” which is about life and loss and revolves around an aunt who had cancer.

Esteli’s “My Aunt Blossoms”

The everyday looks phenomenal through her eyes.

Saffa Khan

Saffa, of Pakistani origin but based in Manchester UK, shared the story “Homeland”. This is a story of an immigrant who remembers her childhood and her life back in Pakistan.

Saffa Khan’s “Homeland”

The spirit of womanhood is what Saffa celebrates with her work.

Tunalaya Dunn

Tunalaya is a Bangkok-based illustrator, a graphic designer, and comic artist whose story “Inwards” talks about the power of looking inwards and finding strength from within.

Isuri Merenchi

An illustrator from Colombia, Isuri’s story “Aarthi the Amazing” is about a fearless woman who does not give up despite challenges and inequality.

Isuri’s “Aarthi The Amazing”

Breaking stereotypes is what Isuri’s work shouts.

Karabo Poppy Moletsane

She is an illustrator and graphic designer based in Johannesburg, South Africa, whose story “Ntsoaki’s Victory” talks about fighting gender stereotypes and speaking up.

Karabo Poppy Moletsane’s “Ntsoaki’s Victory”

Some crazy and impactful portraits.

Philippa Rice

Philippa is an animator and illustrator from Nottingham, England, and her story “Trust” shows the vulnerabilities and fears a new mother faces and how the solution to it is interaction with other mothers.

Philippa “Rice’s Trust”

Tillie Walden

Walden is a cartoonist and illustrator from Austin, Texas. Her Google Doodle story is “Minutes” which is about how a woman becomes independent and how she feels empowered by it.

Tillie Walden “Minutes”

Love and togetherness of women.

Laerte Coutinho

Laerte is a Brazilian screenwriter, cartoonist, and a comic strip artist whose Google Doodle story is “Love” that speaks about the power of love to go beyond prejudices and biases.

Happy Women’s Day, Ladies!