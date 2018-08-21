Here’s Sujata Kumar’s Powerful TEDx Talk On Dealing With Childhood Trauma, Bad Relationships, And Cancer

Actor Sujata Kumar lost her fight to cancer on Sunday. Sujata suffered a relapse and succumbed to the disease and died of multiple organ failure.

The elder sister of actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sujata is best remembered as the actor who played Sridevi’s elder sister in English Vinglish. After her demise, her TEDx Talk titled ‘How to filter emotional pollutants from your life’ has resurfaced.

In the TEDx Talk, she talks about her difficult life and gives out a powerful message of human perseverance. She talks about how humans accumulate “emotional contaminants” over time. She opens the talk by bringing the attention to the “muck that we hold within us” as she asks, “Do you remember the first contaminant that entered your head?” She adds, “Mine was anger.”

In the talk, she also goes into the details of her dysfunctional upbringing and shares that her mom was “unfair and unkind” and the kid in her “didn’t like it one bit.” Thus, she started collecting emotional pollutants like anger, guilt etc. from a very young age. However, she holds herself mainly responsible for her struggles because she was emotionally unavailable to herself.

She then talks on schooling and teachers and how they actually add to this ‘muck’ accumulating within. She also makes a revelation in the talk as she shares about the serious case of child abuse and domestic violence at the age of 20 that she chose not to report.

She goes on sharing the details of her difficult journey, talking about how she gave birth to a dead baby after a full term, post-mature overdue pregnancy just before the age of 30, an anguish which she’ll always carry in her heart.

But that wasn’t the end of her pains as she found herself in therapy at the age of 40 as her “magnet” had attracted “emotionally unavailable relationships.” She thus keeps on sharing one soul-jarring experience after another. However, her breaking point came after getting diagnosed with cancer in 2006, what she calls the “nature’s slap on the face.”

Sujata shares that it was after this point that she decided to face her challenges and respond to them and “take responsibilities for emotional wellness, welfare and well being.”

Here is the full video:

