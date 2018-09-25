Here’s Kausar Munir’s Satirical Take On The Experience Of Being A Woman Poet In India

The celebrated Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz once wrote, “Bol, ke lab azaad hai, tere (speak, for your words are free).”

However, one can’t help but think how much the words of Faiz apply in today’s hypersensitive environment where politics encroaches upon our tongues as a fatal wound that won’t stop festering.

Poet and lyricist Kausar Munir recently penned down a passionate satire on the cost of speaking your mind in the current political scenario while being a woman poet and how it makes her apprehensive of her words and conduct both.

Titled, Yeh Kavita Abhi Shuru Nahi Hui. the poem narrates the experience of being a woman poet in India and all the prejudices that come with the tag. Like Kausar says in the poem, “Shayari ka shauk rakhti hoon aur aurat hoon (I am fond of Shayari and I am a woman),” in a voice that brings out both the implied challenge and the associated taboo.

In the poem, Kausar says that she cannot begin her poem before covering it with the amour of political correctness, yesmanship, and shield of pretention. In a moment of conflict, the poet debates if it’s her who is afraid of the poem or the poem which is afraid of the poet, of her gender, and its political implications.

She concludes that it is indeed her free verse and her free soul that the poetry will always be scared of, and thus it hasn’t begun yet. However, she also comes to the conclusion that she is scared too, she is scared of her poem and says, “Main shayar nahi kayar hoon (I am not a poet, I am a coward).”

Whatever it is though, “This poem hasn’t begun yet, this poem will not begin ever!”

Here is the full poem as recited by Kausar:

Kausar Munir’s Satirical Take on Being a Female Poet Today Poet and lyricist Kausar Munir narrates Yeh Kavita Abhi Shuru Nahin Huyi, a free verse poem that explains with wit and satire, her apprehension in speaking her mind freely, in the politically charged and hyper sensitive environment that we currently live in.

H/T: The Quint