Here’s How Zubeida Begum Became The First Indian Talkie Actress With ‘Alam Ara’ in 1931

It has been 87 years since the release of the first talkie film of Indian cinema, ‘Alam Ara.’ The film was released exactly 87 years ago today on March 14 in 1931 and thus Zubeida Begum became the First Indian Talkie Actress and the reigning star of the era.

Zubeida Begum was born in the respected Nawab Dhanrajgir Family in Surat and was a princess. Thus her full name was Zubeida Begum Dhanrajgir. She made her debut at the tender age of 12 in the film Kohinoor.

Zubeida ventured into the world of cinema at a time when it wasn’t considered a respectable profession. It was a really big deal for her as she was engaged in a profession that was looked down upon as something wrong despite being a member of a royal family.

Zubeida starred in a plethora of silent films before ‘Alam Ara’ which became her biggest hit and accelerated her career. Owing to that she started receiving wages much higher than what was considered normal back then.

During the thirties and early forties, she got into a fruitful partnership with Jal Merchant. She worked in a number of mythological films as they were the preferred audience choice at that time. She had two sisters Sultana Begum and Shehzadi Begum who followed in her footsteps and started acting just like her.

She had an illustrious career and starred in a number of successful films including ‘Kala Chor’, ‘Devdasi’, ‘Desh Ka Dushman’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Nanand Bhojai’ and ‘Sacrifice.’ She continued acting till 1950 with ‘Nirdosh Abla’ being her last movie.

Zubeida married Maharaj Narsingir Dhanrajgir Gyan Bahadur of Hyderabad and converted to Hinduism after marriage. They had a son Humayun Dhanrajgir and a daughter Dhurreshwar Dhanrajgir. Dhanrajgir is the mother of Rhea Pillai.

Sulochana was the top star when ‘Alam Ara’ was produced but instead of her, Zubeida was roped in to play the lead role owing to her proficiency in the language. Ardeshir Irani made ‘Alam Ara’ inspired by Universal Pictures’ Show Boat. Director Irani thus gave Indian cinema its first talkie film, its first song De De Khuda Ke Naam Pe and its first playback singer in the form of Wazir Mohammed Khan through ‘Alam Ara.’

