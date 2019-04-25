Here’s How You Can Go Yellow This Season To Channelize The Right Summer Vibe

Does any colour represent the summer spirit better than yellow? With its bright hues and a boisterous positivity that the colour brings to your face, yellow certainly reminds us of the Keatsian paradise, in hues which are nothing but a sensual delight. I think I have sufficiently made a case of how yellow is synonymous with summers right there.

So coming to the point, summers are here in full swing and take it from us your summer wardrobe is incomplete without a delicious hue of juicy yellow. Not too sure about the color? Well, here are some fun ways to go yellow in summer:

Okay, this breeziest of the breeziest breezy outfits adorned by Malaika Arora is an absolute winner sans any iota of doubt. Summer dresses and gowns in flowy fabrics like chiffons and georgettes and dipped in a hearty dose of yellow are always a big yesss! Easily customizable for all body shapes and sizes, light flowy fabrics perhaps are the easiest and also the most divine way to adorn yellow.

While we are at it, just FYI yellow also is a super easy colour to turn the quirk on. Check out Sonam Kapoor in the Alphonso mango dress for some pointers cause boy! did she get it on point!

You can go for a solid yellow dress like Sonam, add some character to it with exaggerated bows, sleeves, and hemlines and you’d look as edgy as she does in this outfit. P.S. special mention to the Fila shoes for being an entire look in themselves!

Bodysuits have our hearts for being absolutely versatile, so fuss free and yet such an arresting piece of clothing. Are you one of those super cool chics who have no qualms about repeating their clothes? Go get a solid yellow jumpsuit and pair with relaxed pants, skirts, denim and what not. Kareena Kapoor here shows you two ways of doing it.

More of a traditional kinda chic? Well, you are in luck with Alia Bhatt going all Indian for Kalank promotions. Plus, we are all well aware of Alia’s yellow for sunshine yellow. Remember the gorgeous yellow lehenga from Akash Ambani’s wedding?

Yellow makes up for a great choice in Indian wear owing to its affinity with jeweled tones of emeralds, turquoises, and rubies. However, you can also opt for going monotone as Alia does in this solid yellow anarkali giving out super girl next door vibes.

And hold your thoughts before you begin to think that yellow is too fun to be serious and look at Rakulpreet in this muted yellow outfit. Sharp isn’t it? For all those too flabbergasted by the brightness of yellow, opting for the muted shades of the colour will certainly work some magic for you.