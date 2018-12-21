Here’s How Patricia Mukhim Continues Fighting Corruption, Undeterred By Any Threats

“Today, there is a climate of impunity in the whole country where any criticism of the ruling establishment and/or of political groups results in trolls descending on you like a ton of bricks,” says Patricia Mukhim, the editor of Shillong Times and a popular name in the Northeast.

Recently, Patricia and her newspaper got into hot water for publishing an article titled ‘When judges judge for themselves.’ The article compared a recent order issued by Justice S.R. Sen where he sought several facilities for the retired chief justice (along with their family) with an order issued by Uma Nath Singh and former Justice T.N.K in 2016.

Consequently, Patricia along with publisher Shoba Chaudhuri, was asked to appear before Justice Sen who questioned the former about her educational qualifications. As per a report by The Wire, “On being told that she is BA (Hons) and B.Ed, the judge in the open court said, ‘you are not fit to be a journalist, not qualified.’ She was also asked who appointed her. On being told that the newspaper’s management did, the judge retorted, ‘The management should also be put in jail.’”

She was asked by Justice Sen why they shouldn’t be holding the editor and newspaper in contempt. However, this was not the first time that the Padma Shri-winning journalist got into trouble for trying to expose what she deemed corrupt.

As somebody who has often faced flak for exposing rampant corruption, Patricia said in a recent interaction with InUth “We see no contempt in our report as there was nothing malafide and we certainly were not dictating terms to the Court as alleged by the High Court Judge. As the editor, one is hauled up every now and again for defamation for articles, news reports etc. published in our paper.”

She added, “If you take a stand on an issue and go against the prevailing viewpoint you are seen by people of your tribe and community as being against them. In this climate, it is a challenge to do fair and free journalism but do we must.”

Patricia ventured into journalism with the aim to “give voice to the underdog” and has done exactly that whenever she got a chance. It was in 1987 that she started at the post of a correspondent, and in 2008 she took over as editor of the Shillong Times. Staying by her goals and ideals, she became a household name in the Northeast for her firebrand journalism and also won several awards for the same.

Till date, Patricia has actively fought against corruption and has also fought against illegal mining in Meghalaya. She has been deeply involved in activism and is also known as a gender rights activist. She believes, “Women must find space in politics if the system is to be corrected and entrenched patriarchy is to be dismantled.”

It shouldn’t come as a shock that she has faced her share of threats and warnings, owing to her dedicated journalism and activism. Earlier this year, Patricia’s home was attacked with a petrol bomb. Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt.

“Today, there is a climate of impunity in the whole country where any criticism of the ruling establishment and/or of political groups results in trolls descending on you like a ton of bricks. If you take a stand on an issue and go against the prevailing viewpoint you are seen by people of your tribe and community as being against them. In this climate it is a challenge to do fair and free journalism but do we must,” says Patricia.

H/T: InUth