Here’s How I learned An Important Life Lesson From One of The 1st Women Delivery Executives At Swiggy

I was in for a pleasant surprise recently when the food that I ordered from Swiggy was delivered by a woman. My interest in the hot box of Misal pav instantly went from hundred to zero as 38-year-old Vinod greeted me with a warm smile. At that moment, my only interest was to sit with her and have a hearty chat about her job and that’s exactly what I ended up doing.

It was only earlier this year, that food delivery services in India started hiring women as delivery executives, a predominantly male bastion till then. Sachin Kotangale, VP operations of Swiggy, had shared in an interaction with The Times of India, “Delivery partners are the backbone of Swiggy and over the past few months we have been working towards onboarding women workforce by training them for relevant opportunities in this growing sector.”

Seems like Swiggy has kept its words and has indeed provided a holistic environment to its women delivery partners. As Vinod shares, “I have never felt happier in a job before this. Not only has it given me flexible working hours but has also boosted my confidence.”

She adds, “The work environment is really pleasant. Till date, all the customers have been really nice to me, in fact, they get really welcoming when they realise that a woman is coming to deliver their food. Same is the case with the restaurants and other delivery executives, they treat me respectfully. Bahut maja aa raha hai is job mein.”

Vinod’s family is also really happy with her new job. Her kids and husband love the fact that she is not stressed like she earlier used to be. She shares, “The work hours are great and I also get the freedom to log out any time if I have some urgent work to do. Contrary to what all of us used to think all this while, I think it’s a great job option for women.” She adds, “For me, one of the most satisfying aspects of my job is the fact that all the food orders that get canceled directly go to orphanages.”

However, it’s something bigger in Vinod’s story that inspires me, a life lesson that we should all learn.

One of the reasons why I got instantly drawn to Vinod was her bike. As she got down from her bike in her orange t-shirt and helmet, she immediately reminded me of my aunt Niru who used to take me around the city on my grandpa’s Bajaj scooter when I was a kid.

It was my grandpa who taught my aunt how to ride a geared scooter after he sensed her interest in vehicles. When my grandmom tried to stop him by saying, “Girls shouldn’t ride around the city like awaara boys,” my grandpa had said in his calm characteristic tone, “But they can ride around the city like independent girls, right?”

Vinod also told me that it was her father who taught her how to ride a bike and it was her elder brother who encouraged her throughout, in fact, he was the one who informed her about the job opening at Swiggy.

“I learned to ride a bike at an early age and used my skills to help mom with household chores before marriage. Fortunately, nobody stopped me from riding a bike even after I got married. I used to drop my kids to school on a bike only,” she shared.

In a world, where we are obsessed with dividing life skills in accordance with the gender of a kid, women like Vinod and their families teach us an integral lesson. They teach us that be it learning how to cook food or how to ride a bike, you ought to teach your kids all the skills that make them independent irrespective of their genders.