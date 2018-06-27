Here’s How Divya Spandana Made Indian National Congress’ Social Media Game On Point

The Kannada actor-turned-social media head of the Congress, Divya Spandana is the woman behind the political party’s recent rise on the digital platform. The 37-year-old is the former MP from Mandya, entering the world of politics in 2013, who is also known by her screen name Ramya.

Witty responses, prompt replies, and sharp attacks have been Divya’s tools as the social media head that has made the party’s social media game on point. She also handles Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s account, which has recently been known for sharp and clever responses.

With the changes made by Divya in social media strategy, the Indian National Congress has been able to capture the narrative in the digital space which was until recently dominated by other ruling parties.

She was appointed as the social media head of the political party in the year 2017 by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. In a few months, she reinvented the grand old party’s identity on social media. Recalling her early days as the head of social media department, she told Vogue India, “The first two months were rough but I decided to take this challenge head-on.” She completely changed the team as she joined and hired new teammates, including women, to rework the party’s social media strategy.

She says her strategy is simple. “We had to stop being on the defensive all the time and needed to communicate the party’s stand, its past achievements, and vision more effectively,” quips Divya. The new strategy worked and the party soon found a much-needed firepower and voice in the digital world. The account became quicker, sharper and louder.

The world of social media, evidently, comes with a lot of challenges. It’s accessible more than ever and with this, every day circulates at least one fake news over the Internet. This, Divya considers as her biggest challenge. She says, “Our biggest challenge is battling false propaganda.”

The former MP doesn’t want to be the front face of politics and says is happy to be working behind-the-scenes. “I’m not interested in electoral politics anymore. I’m happy being in the backroom, working for the party,” she says.

H/T: Vogue India