Here’s How Bollywood Found Its Place In Jazmin Truesdale’s Super-Inclusive Superheroine Universe

Our love for superhero comics and stories come from the fact that they are presented to us in such a way that we begin admiring their personalities and all the powers that they have. I mean, villains in the superhero comics possess supernatural powers as well, but we never admire them or look up to them. Why? Well, it is all a matter of characterisation and representation.

The question now is that if it is all a matter of representation that why do the majority of superhero comics continue to be dominated by the all-powerful character of the mutated or alien white heterosexual man? Again, even in the case of a handful of superheroines that exist, the backdrop is mostly white and heterosexual.

Serial entrepreneur Jazmin Truesdale, vexed by the same observations and questions, ended up creating comic books that comprised of superheroines coming from diverse backgrounds and inspired by the real-life heroine and not by the idea of alien mutants. She named it Aza Comics.

Initially, when she first came up with the idea, while she was absolutely convinced by it, it wasn’t easy to get the publishing companies on board. She shared in a recent interaction with Your Story, “Publishing companies loved the concept but didn’t know how to market it so I would constantly get rejected. And it was the way they rejected me… ‘We love this concept but we have no idea where to market this. Is there even an audience? A universe of women won’t sell well. Other companies have already tried’.”

However, she didn’t succumb to rejection and kept working on the idea. “My background is business risk so I did research on the industry and asked a lot of veterans across different entertainment mediums. By the time the first book was published, I already knew that I wanted to expand Aza Comics into every aspect of entertainment – films, TV, games, books, and merchandise.”

She also worked on the layout and narrative and instead of going for the contemporary picture-heavy design chose the ‘novel-comic’ style. “The detailed storytelling allows me to give more depth to the characters when writing so people can really connect with the characters on a personal level,” she explains.

Eventually, the Aza Comics team started expanding and the only task left was to find the right illustrator and social media helped her with the same. “I found Remero Colston on Instagram and we immediately clicked. He also was the only illustrator to truly capture the look of Kala. All of the other illustrators who auditioned seemed to struggle illustrating black women,” she shares.

The superheroines in the Aza world come from varying ethnic and social backgrounds. In fact, there happen to be characters inspired by Bollywood and the riveting world of Mumbai. So we have Adanna who is described as a “Mumbai girl” who can fix “anything mechanical.” And wait here’s the catch, her strength and her powers are inspired from none other than Commonwealth Gold medallist wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Adanna’s guardian, Indira is yet another character inspired from India. She is a fashionable woman who has an awe-inspiring personality. The character takes inspiration from Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar.

Expressing her affinity to Bollywood and India, Jazmin says, “I grew up watching Bollywood movies, telenovelas, British soaps and the like. Indian cinema is truly one of my favourites, growing up and even now my closest friends are Indian so I’m constantly surrounded by Indian culture.”

The glorious glossary of heroines includes others like Kala, inspired by African women warriors of Dahomey, Queen Thema, based on Janet Jackson, and (partly) Hedy Lamarr-inspired Adanna.

