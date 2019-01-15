Here’s How An 85-Year-Old Granny From Kerala Bagged A Movie Role Through Tiktok Videos

The moment film editor Binshad Nazer first spotted 85-year-old Mary Joseph Mampilly in a Tiktok video uploaded by her grandson Jinson, he knew that she was a natural. Within no time he approached the endearing granny to play a part in his first film Sundaran Subash and soon enough we will all see her making a transition from Tiktok to the cinema.

“In the movie, we have a character we call Ammumma, a 90-year-old on whom the story is based. We were planning to cast someone from the industry but on seeing these videos, we decided it should be her. The videos have a certain quality,” Binshad said in a recent interaction with The News Minute.

He adds, “It is a realistic love story set in a village. Devan Subramaniam has written the script. Nideesh Krishnan, whose dubsmash (app that lets you lip sync to movie lines or songs) videos we found impressive, is playing the male lead.”

Jinson, who would also do a short role in the film, says that his grandmom is elated with the new development and is really looking forward to the movie role. He uploads their videos on the YouTube channel Ammamayude Kochumon (Grandmom’s grandson).

He says, “Maybe she’s always had it in her and no one knew it. She was always game for the videos we shot, no stage fear, no shyness of a first-timer. At first, we did dubsmash videos – she, my brother, and I. Then we thought it could be our own lines that we speak. It could be the jokes that are popular in our village. Or it could be something preachy.”

Here’s one of the videos made by Jinson and his grandmom:

In one of the videos, Jinson is seen explaining to his friend why they would continue making these videos despite some people calling them poor jokes. He says, “A teenage girl, half paralysed, said she feels she is running around us when she watches my grandma and me, a chechi (older woman) in Thrissur said the residents of the old age home she stays in would play our videos in a projector and feel good about it. They are not fans, they are all her grandchildren.”

