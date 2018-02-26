Here’s How A 35 Y. O. Woman Is Repairing A 143 Y. O. Fort To Build A Future For Her Village

An empty palace, dusty floors, bats and owls wandering the darkness, leaking ceiling, snakes slithering around, odd creepy noises in the night, broken walls and one girl living all alone in there – sounds like the opening of a horror story, na? Nope, it is the centre of chaos Priyamvada Singh is transforming into a piece of heaven.

Till 2015, the men in the village of Meja in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan used to leave their ancestral place to find work in the factories of the nearby textile town of Bhilwara or stay at home, living in poverty due to lack of employment. But today the men and women of Meja are earning, they have a goal, a future that they can dream of – all because of Priyamvada.

She worked as a content strategist in Mumbai for non-fiction TV shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Dus Ka Dum, Pachvi Paas, but one visit to her ancestral fort in Meja and she left all that behind to renovate a desolate fort. But, why? Let’s find out!

What was it that made you decide that your history needs some looking after too?

Earlier, as kids, it was like a ritual to spend our vacations in Meja but with years this became something we ‘used to do.’ It was in 2012 that after years we went back to visit our ancestral fort. I was hoping to refresh some cherished childhood memories in the fort but the sight of the place… God, it was like someone has ransacked my memories and covered them with rust, rodents, dirt, broken walls, leaking ceilings, and garbage. The place was unrecognizable!

The Meja fort was built by Priyamvada’s ancestor Amar Singh in the 1870s and had undergone no major restorations since then.

But how did the fort get in such bad shape?

My family lived in Ajmer and with my father’s job as a bureaucrat and my grandfather working for the Indian Railways they rarely had time to pay attention to the fort and after we grew up, the sole reason to visit the fort i.e., in our vacations, was lost. The fort was left to… what do you call it, yeah the elements of nature. Apart from falling apart due to lack of care, the encroachment by the villagers, the opening of the drain pipes in the compound by them and not to mention, the total transformation of one of the corners into a dump did a number on the place.

Add that to the tree growing out of the fort’s walls, the owls staring at you in the dead of the night, the bats flapping around you and you have one nice readymade set up for a horror film.

Haha! It does sound rather scary, you must be a true hero to manage to stay in this fort since..?

The year 2012. When I saw the place on my visit with my parents, it was as if I had lost a significant part of my life. My memories were looking tainted, fake, a made-up timeline. In the entire fort, only two rooms had open phase electricity and the water connection was next to negligent. At that time, I returned to Mumbai after spending some days there. I don’t know what got over me, but I was damn sure that I was not going to let this place rot, not on my watch. So, I left my job and came back to Meja.

But how did your family react to your decision?

Everyone had their own commitments, Apeksha, and I was not going to give up just because I was alone. Obviously, all were concerned about how I was going to manage on my own, a single woman that too living in a place without even the basic facilities. But because I was proving to be way too stubborn for them to handle (laughs) no one stopped me from coming here.

If only I could get my way with my stubbornness too… ah well, so what was the first step of Mission Meja?

Safai abhiyaan! Armed with my trusted mops and broom, I started cleaning the fort.

You were cleaning the entire fort ALONE?!

Arre, you know, most men find it hard to follow a woman’s instructions, plus initially, I wasn’t being taken seriously for two reasons. One, I am a woman, duh, so my decisions are supposedly too weak to reach completion and second, the villagers were sure that a shehar-ki-ladki like me won’t last a week, let alone years in the fort.

So, how did you find people to work for you?

Well, I approached the women of the village first, who were mostly housewives and told them that they can have a side-income while managing their household chores if they would help me.

An all-women force, haan? So, did you and your gang have any adventures on your mission? Maybe a spooky-spirit-encounter (I add, laughing).

Nah, but cleaning itself was a challenge. There were rooms which hadn’t been opened for the last 70 years. Snakes, bats, rats were the usual deal. There was once this black wall the women found and I was instantly called in because as they told me, “The wall is moving madam!” It was later found that bats had made that wall their home and there were so many of them that the wall appeared black from a distance. More of a heart attack than an adventure.



I would be running in the opposite direction if that happened with me. But apart from this, what were the challenges you faced?

I wanted to preserve the original look of the fort and not add any modern patchwork to it. But to find masons who had the knowledge of things like lime plaster (choona) or dry masonry with stone. Calling a trained professional from somewhere else to a remote place like Meja was proving to be an impossibility.

Before and after: Meja fort.

But then I found these retired masons, who knew all this, in the village, and after some tough convincing from my side, they agreed to work on the fort. They also taught the young villagers, who finally accepted that I wasn’t going anywhere, the ancient construction techniques.

While this helped in the renovation of the fort, how did it help the villagers?

The men here were leaving their homes, their families, in search of work, without any work experience or knowledge. As you know, India is a hub of ancient landmarks, especially Rajasthan, where many of these magnificent pieces of history are decaying. The villagers’ work in the Meja fort was noticed and now they get called to work for other restoration projects across Rajasthan. This means that even after the Meja fort is restored to its former glory, the villagers will still have means of employment.

Also, now the women of this village have realized that they are superheroes who can handle both their houses and other responsibilities. I have felt this empowerment, this major confidence boost in their behaviour as they work alongside men here. They now are known by their names and not just as someone’s wife or bahu.

And that’s not all. From 2012 until today, Priyamvada has been investing her personal funds in the fort. She is planning to open a community library in the fort from the books on history, Hindi literature, moral science, travel and geography she found during the ongoing-renovation process. She finds that there is a natural thirst for knowledge in the villagers and the library would augment this spark.



She has also begun organising activities like blood donation camps and yoga camps at the fort and local festivals like Gangaur and Jal Jhulni Ekadashi there, aiming to remove the barriers of caste and religion to bring the different communities together and also erase the generation gap.

Once the renovation is complete, what are your plans for the fort?

I want to change the future of this village. Meja is a small, remote place with a population of merely 10,000. Getting even the most basic needs of life here is complicated, the completion of the Meja fort will not only attract the tourists but also put some limelight on this village so that it’s not that disconnected from others. And it has already started!

The cast of Blouse with the villagers.

Some years back a friend of mine showed her interest in shooting her short film, Blouse in Meja. So, apart from the main characters, the rest of the parts are played by our villagers and the locations shown are from our village.

An exposure of this level is something that Meja has never received before. The renovation work has given the villagers a vision, it’s as with the fort the village is also moving towards an upliftment. I want to turn this fort into a self-sustained model economically and culturally as well. With my years of experience in the media, I want to develop it into a cultural hub, where social, cultural and artistic activities can be organized- a place where the villagers realize and showcased their passion.

In these journey of six years, what stereotypes do you think you’ve broken?

Ah, many. Like, just because I spent the majority of my life in cities, it was assumed that I wasn’t connected to my roots. I still remember villagers interacting with me in Hindi and left speechless when I replied in fluent Mewari.

Priyamvada was honoured by the Advantage Women Awards by ICICI for her work till now.

Next was the stereotype that a woman can’t handle such a big responsibility alone, well, I set the record straight here. Don’t see gender when it comes to the will of the individual because in the end, that’s what decides your fate not whether you are a ‘He’ or a ‘She.’