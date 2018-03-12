Here’s A Rare Picture Of Madam Curie Calmly Shattering Stereotypes In 1927

On March 8, 2018, Maria Salomea Skłodowska, widely known as Madame Curie, was in the news after a historic picture of her with fellow (male) scientists went viral.

The rare picture is from 1927 and was clicked at the Fifth Solvay International Conference on Electrons and Photons. It shows some of the world’s most famous scientists sharing the frame. The picture is special because Curie is the only woman in the group.

Marie Curie (front row, 3rd from left) with Pauli, Bohr, Einstein, Schrodinger, Direc, Heisenberg, Lorentz and Planck at the Solvay Conference, 1927. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/9AVjKAfL0V — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 8, 2018

Interestingly, the photo is regarded as the ‘most intelligent photo of all time.’ Seen here are:

Back row L-R: A Piccard, E Henriot, P Ehrenfest, Ed Herzen, Th. De Donder, E Schroedinger, E Verschaffelt, W Pauli, W Heisenberg, RH Fowler, L Brillouin

Middle row L-R: P Debye, M Knudsen, WL Bragg, HA Kramers. PA M Dirac, AH Compton, LV De Broglie, M Born, N Bohr

Front row: L-R: Angmeir, M Planck, M Curie, HA Lorentz, A Einstein, P Langevin, Ch E Guye, CTR Wilson, OW Richardson

Curie was a pioneering physicist and chemist who is known for her research on radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person and only woman to win twice, the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different sciences, and was part of the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes.

She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband, Pierre Curie, and with physicist Henri Becquerel. She later won the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Of course, it is no coincidence that this historic picture surfaced on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Your thoughts?

h/t: Indian Express