Here’s A Peek Into Our Twitter-Dialogue On ‘Women In Technology’ With Expert Rashim Mogha

Rashim Mogha is a thought leader. A dynamic and energetic speaker, she has trained and taught thousands the importance of harnessing the power of positivity for success and of practicing mindful leadership through keynotes, workshops, mentoring panels, power talks, and conferences around the world. And yesterday, we connected with the evangelist live for a Twitter chat on ‘Leadership and Innovation for Women in Technology’!

In our conversation, we discussed many topics of importance for ‘women in technology’ with Rashim, and sought her advice, too. “Never letting go of your confidence and not selling yourself short is the key,” is the mantra of the expert techie.

Scroll for excerpts below:

On Tech field being more male-driven:

Rashim Mogha on Twitter @indianwomenblog first is to identify your superpower…why should someone hire you? what do you bring to the table that sets you apart. Next is to focus early on in your career to invest in yourself, build your personal brand and find sponsors who can help you. Most importantly have confidence

Rashim also published a blog on how to identify your superpower, recently. Read it here.

On the gender-defining step in her career to be where she is currently: Rashim Mogha on Twitter @indianwomenblog when i didnt get a promotion that i thought should have been mine and it was given to a man who was less derserving We then asked her about how she addressed this gender-slant issue, and what advice would she give to women who are in similar situations? “Don’t give up…and don’t let it shake your confidence! Be resilient. In my upcoming book “Fast track your leadership career”, I share a template that you can use to pave road to a successful leadership career. Also, find ways and time to network. Networking can be hard for women when you are the only woman in a group of men leaders, so find alternative ways: 1:1 coffee catchup, phone calls, or lunches. Be strategic at events to find people of similar values to network with.” On what women should do to get their voices heard in the boardroom: Rashim Mogha on Twitter @indianwomenblog Don’t undermine your ideas: In an attempt to sound humble and deferential, many women begin their ideas using lead phrases such as, “This is just an idea”.. When you start your ideas by using these type of lead phrases, you undermine your idea even before others have heard it. She continued, “How about trying, “Here’s an idea…” or “ I want to share this idea.” By starting the conversation with confidence, you put the focus on the idea, you give it the attention that it deserves and alert others to hear out the idea.” On the path to Mindful Leadership: Rashim Mogha on Twitter @indianwomenblog #LeadershipCareerInTech: Mindful leadership is all about applying the concept of #mindfulness to #leadership. As an emerging woman leader, practicing mindfulness helps you with productivity & focus and clarity that you need to create strategy and vision and then execute on it. She added, “Women tend to be empathetic leaders. We see our teams as people rather than resources. We can empathize with our team members if they miss deadline because their child was sick or their parents needed help. This empathy helps build trust in teams and ultimately helps bottomline.” On the direction of #MeToo movement in the tech field: Rashim Mogha on Twitter @indianwomenblog by #callingitout , the #metoo movement has helped bring the issues out in open. it has also helped women realize that its not their fault! they should not be ashamed of how they were treated.