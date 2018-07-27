Here Is Your Chance To Shield Homeless Kids From Mumbai Rains With ‘The Cover Project’

Vimal Cherangattu was in for a jolting experience when a young girl selling roses on a red light refused the 10 rupee note that he offered and asked for his umbrella instead. Twenty-eight-year-old IT professional, Vimal was stuck in a traffic jam at Mith Chowki signal in Mumbai, busy typing on his phone when the young girl approached him with a bunch of roses in one hand and a baby in another.

In a recent interaction with The Better India, Vimal shared that while he offered her money, the girl asked for his umbrella instead, saying Chhata chahiye (I want the umbrella).

He adds, “It was at that moment that it struck me that this girl and the baby she was carrying were drenched from head to toe. They were both shivering due to the cold. In the spur of the moment, my hands moved of their own accord and gave my umbrella away. I kept thinking how in the last 28 years of having lived in the city, nobody has ever asked me for an umbrella.”

“Most people at a signal may ask you for food, money, but an umbrella was certainly an unusual request. It hit me like a ton of bricks how an umbrella was a luxury to the many underprivileged pavement-dwelling families and especially their children,” Vimal says.

The incident left him greatly moved and he decided to do something about the situation. He thus created a WhatsApp post with the entire story and asked people to contribute umbrellas. What followed was something that he had not even envisioned. Overnight the post went viral and calls started pouring in from not just Mumbai but across India and even abroad.

While Vimal along with his friends set up the initial goal of collecting 100 umbrellas and Rs 10,000, they surpassed it within a day as a lot of people sent umbrellas to his office address and the others sent money to buy them.

Vimal shares, “In a matter of ten days, we have over 700 crowdsourced umbrellas and Rs 40,000 in cash to arrange for more. We have also struck a deal with a local umbrella manufacturer in Malad who is giving us umbrellas at Rs 80 a piece. I am moved by the support people showed. Even celebrities like Vir Das, Vishal Dadlani and Milind Deora have given the cause a shoutout.”

Vimal is all set to conduct the first umbrella distribution drive with his friends on Sunday, July 29, 2018. They have made volunteer teams for the same. He shares, “There is a Navi Mumbai team, a Western Express Highway Bandra to Dahisar team, South Bombay team, Link road and SV road teams etc., which will cover different spots of the city and distribute these umbrellas among underprivileged kids and their families. We will be on the road this Sunday, and we are inviting as many people to join us for the drive. The happiness you feel after spreading smiles on the faces of these street kids will be unmatched, you have my word.”

If you think about it, an umbrella really is a very small contribution but can make a big change in somebody’s life. To contribute to the cause, you can send your umbrellas to the address below:

101, 1st floor,

Silver Metropolis,

Goregaon East, Mumbai 400063

Or if you wish to donate money for the cause, get in touch with Vimal Cherangattu at vimalcherangattu@gmail.com or call him at +91 98706 81380.

H/T: The Better India