Here Is Your Chance To Save Sangham Radio, The Voice Of 5,000 Poor Dalit Women Of Telangana

When Sangham Radio, India’s first community radio station, first went on air in 2008, it became a source of joy and empowerment for the 5,000 poor (mostly Dalit) women. Owned and run by these women, the radio gave them a voice, visibility and a comrade that spoke in their own tongue and dialect.

An initiative of the Deccan Development Society (DDS), Sangham saw its inception in 1998 in Machanoor village in Telangana’s Sangareddy district and received the license to broadcast in 2008. Since then the radio has been catering to the self-help groups (Sanghams as they call it) of underprivileged, rural women, with the content being entirely generated by the 5,000-odd women, most of them semi-literate or illiterate agricultural workers.

However, an ominous shadow lurks on the future of Sangham Radio now as it struggles with a financial and technical crisis. The radio is on the verge of becoming a thing of the past unless the crowdfunding campaign, which has been launched to save it, manages to raise sufficient funds.

“When it was born 20 years ago and was ‘licensed to broadcast’ by the Government of India ten years ago, Sangham Radio heralded a new media space for the underprivileged, rural peasant women of India,” reads the crowdfunding appeal.

The financial issues have been specified in the appeal. It says, “The Government of India once in a while commissions SANGHAM RADIO to advertise their own “schemes.” But the government has not paid for the advertisements aired and its dues of the government to SANGHAM RADIO over the last three years has totalled to an amount of Rs.3.25 lakhs, a staggering amount for the women of SANGHAM RADIO.”

Technical difficulties in transmission is another major issue being faced by the radio. The appeal reads, “its transmitter donated earlier by the UNESCO and later bought with some local contributions from a Dahanu based company has ceased to operate. The broadcast which is supposed to reach a radius of 30 kms now barely covers a 3 km radius. Very soon even this may fail and SANGHAM RADIO may be silenced forever.”

Sangham Radio had nurtured a sense of community as well as empowerment among the women of this small indiscreet village of Telangana. A lot of hopes will be shattered if it gets shut down.

It needs to raise a corpus of one million [ten lakh] rupees. The amount won’t just help it out of its current crisis but might as well empower it to hold on its own, possibly forever. To make a contribution and stop the voice of these 5000 underprivileged women from getting muted forever click here.