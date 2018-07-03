Here Is Why Women’s Role In Biodiversity Conversation Is Highly Overlooked

It appears to me as a blatant hypocrisy that while we as society invoke Nature as a feminine energy, we dismiss women’s role when it comes to biodiversity conversation.

Anjana Vencatesan, a graduate of international security from the Paris School of International Affairs, recently wrote a column for Mongabay, where she addressed the same issue.

She opens the column, “Despite international conventions emphasising the importance of gender in achieving conservation objectives, research suggests that the recognition is superficial and particularly, in the case of the Third World development discourse, women’s knowledge systems are dismissed as “naive” and the cultural context of their knowledge production and sharing often ignored.”

According to her, “A part of the reason for the insufficient recognition can be attributed to the poor documentation and research related to indigenous and traditional knowledge that is communicated via oral traditions, folklore, and parables. It is also a result of the notion that the dynamics of women and biodiversity are highly localised phenomenon unaffected by markets or globalisation.”

Another major aspect of this ideology can be seen in how the women’s role is recognised in relation to the biodiversity. “The role, as seen by most policy frameworks, is that of a passive user and therefore, the emphasis of the texts is more on improving the access to biodiversity,” explains Anjana.

Thus it is but obvious that there is hardly any importance given to the thought of improving the role of women to that of active participants in the form of decision and policy makers.

Anjana also pinpoints a duality in the way Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) approaches the issue. At one hand it states that “Recognizing also the vital role that women play in the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity and affirming the need for the full participation of women at all levels of policy-making and implementation for biological diversity conservation.”

On the other hand “in the entire text of CBD, the only two instances where the word “women” appears is in the Preamble above and the word “gender” is not used even once,” writes Anjana.

She shares how a “recent assessment of national plans developed by member countries under the CBD reveals that while 67 percent of reports include at least one reference to “women” or “gender”, 33 percent do not mention either. The report once again reiterated the theme of women being seen as mostly beneficiaries with only 28 percent of reports characterizing women as stakeholders and a lesser 19 percent characterizing them as managers of resources. Finally, less than one percent of reports, that is one national report only, refer to women as “agents of change.””

Anjana expresses that despite it being “widely accepted that the on-ground reality of practices such as agriculture, forestry, and forest management reflects a gendered knowledge,” the role of women in environment conservation is highly overlooked.

“Despite such widespread recognition that women have transmitted knowledge of conservation of biodiversity from generation to generation, women’s participation in natural resource management and decision-making remains limited,” she writes.

Anjana finds the root cause of the problem in discriminatory practices as she writes, “A key reason why this could be is that despite the legal backing given by the Biodiversity Rules and Act, the customary practices are still discriminatory and against allowing women complete access to grassroots decision making. ”

She adds, “It is evident that the recognition of gendered knowledge and the role played by women in biodiversity conservation and the related issues is poor.”

Anjana finds one of the ways out to this problem as she writes “the limited recognition that exists must also go beyond merely identifying women as a generic entity and instead look at diversity as a driving force. This means that the recognition must be driven by a keen and nuanced understanding of the ground realities and the distinctions brought by factors such as race and ethnicity in addition to socio-political and economic factors.”

“More importantly, the efforts must not end with recognition alone but must also provide concrete steps to integrate women into the planning and decision-making processes. It is now time to start addressing the strategic needs if progress has to be made in achieving “gender equality” as a goal,” she adds.

