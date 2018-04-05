Here Is Why Prenatal Yoga Is The Best Way To Go Through A Happy And Healthy Pregnancy

While we tend to avoid too much of the physical labor during pregnancy, doctors actually stress upon the importance of it. Body muscles if employed to the right kind of exercise during pregnancy help to ease the labor that is to follow. Having established that ascertaining the right kind of physical activity is very important and this is where prenatal yoga comes to your rescue.

We have something that will get you absolutely hooked on the idea of prenatal yoga. Watch this video by Wahderful Yoga to experience the beauty of prenatal yoga:

PopSugar Fitness Watch as Wahderful Yoga takes us on a zen journey through her pregnancy.

Still not sure? Read on to find out some benefits of prenatal yoga as shared by Fit Pregnancy:

1.) Prenatal yoga helps develop your stamina and strength

Yoga poses strengthen the body, specifically hips, back, arms and shoulders. With the development of the baby, the woman’s body require more strength and stamina oneand yoga can come to an easy rescue.

2.) Yoga helps improve physical and emotional balance

Pregnancy takes a toll on the physical and emotional balance due to an increase in progesterone and estrogen and the growth of the fetus. Yoga and the varying techniques of breathing help tune the physical and emotional balance.

3.) It relieves the tension in lower back, hips, chest, upper back, neck, and shoulders

As the baby grows, women tend to have more of a lordotic/lower back curve due to the increased weight. The hips get tighter and with an increase in the breast size, the stress falls on the upper back and chest. Yoga relaxes the body and helps relieve tension from all these points.

4.) Yoga has a calming effect on the nervous system

The nervous system goes into the parasympathetic mode when one breathes deep. It relaxes the mind. This also helps to improve the digestion, helps sleep better and optimises the functioning of our immune system.

5.) Yoga also helps us connect with the baby

Prenatal yoga practice helps slow down and concentrate on what is going on within our bodies. Through working with the breath and doing each pose, the awareness increases and women become more conscious of the changes in her body.

H/T: Wahderful Yoga, Fit Pregnancy