Here Is Why Kiwi Is A Power Food And How You Can Reap The Benefits Of This Tangy Fruit

I remember feeding kiwi pulp to my 10-month-old nephew as he squirmed his face out of the tang and then reached out for more. The squirming and reaching out went on and kept us entertained for a while. Coming to the point now, besides being a great source of entertainment, kiwi also happens to be the storehouse of a lot of antioxidants and much more.

You must have observed how kiwi has a dull fuzzy brown exterior but bursts into a dazzling hue of green as soon as it is cut open. The corollary applies to its health and beauty benefits as well. While the fruit has been long sidelined it actually comes packed with goodness. Recently Hindustan Times roped in nutritionist Kavita Devgan, dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj and cosmetologist Preeti Seth to empty the wide trunk of kiwi benefits.

Kavita Devgan explains, “It is low in calories, sugar, and fat, and is rich in vitamins as well as minerals. In fact, it contains more vitamins and minerals per gram than any other fruit. One fruit weighing about 70 gm has 40 calories.”

Surprised yet? Wait for it!

“Kiwi seeds are extremely healthy as they have certain essential oils and minerals, so it is perfect for the skin,” shares Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj. Kiwi is a superfood when it comes to your skin. We can reap the benefits by the consumption and external application both.

Dr. Bhardwaj also shared a home remedy for the healthy skin.

“Slice or mash kiwis, mix them with lemon juice and pour it into ice trays to form ice cubes. As soon as you come back home facing the sun, apply all over the face to remove tan and combat sun damage,” she adds. For normal, combination and oily skin, mix lemon juice [to form ice cubes], and for dry skin, mix with sandalwood or aloe vera gel. “If someone is allergic to kiwi consumption, it is not necessary that applying it will cause an allergic reaction.”

“Use it as a toner as well as in combination with face packs. It works as a bleaching agent, too,” shares Preeti Seth. She adds, “It cleans and repairs the skin at a fast rate, and can also be used as a scrub.”

Here are some more reasons to binge on kiwi:

Kiwi is packed with a variety of phytonutrients which have the capacity to repair the DNA.

It can provide respiratory relief and helps you fight asthma.

It is good for your heart. It has vitamin C, polyphenols, and potassium and all of them function individually. Overall they protect the blood vessels and also reduce the number of fats (triglycerides) in the blood.

It is a powerful low-fat natural source of vitamin E which is the elixir for skin and hair.

It is also loaded with lutein which is great for eyesight. Mesmerised with kiwi? Use the three hair and face mask below made with kiwi for healthy hair and skin: