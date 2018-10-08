Here is What We Should Learn About #MeToo From The Kangana Ranaut-Sonam Kapoor Spat

As more and more women come out with their #MeToo stories, the movement seems to be gaining its impetus in India. What started with Tanushree Dutta has culminated into a big movement and as it gets bigger no one seems to be getting spared, including the industry honchos.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut also came up with her #MeToo story and accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl of making her uncomfortable on the sets of Queen on several occasions.

“Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he (Bahl) would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K,’” she shared.

Kangana came forward with her testimony after a woman employee at Phantom Films reiterated her allegations of molestation against Bahl. She had accused him of inappropriate behaviour during a trip to Goa last year.

Supporting the woman, Kangana had said, “(I) Totally believe her, even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes a sickness.”

However, the row took an entirely different direction after Sonam Kapoor spoke on it at the We The Women Summit recently. She said, “I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

She further added, “This whole thing at happened at Phantom. I find it disgusting. If you read that article, it is disgusting. And I know these people, I know all of them. I don’t know how I will deal with these people. All I know is I believe this woman. I find this behaviour despicable and cowardly.”

Naturally, Sonam’s comments didn’t go down well with Kangana. Being someone who never lets anyone who targets her go unscathed, she retaliated in full rage.

Kangana said in an interaction with Pinkvilla, “What does she mean by saying, ‘it’s hard to believe Kangana’? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade.”

However, she didn’t stop just there and went on saying, “She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them.”

Expecting that Kangana would have taken the blow and kept quite is an expectation quite in contrast to how she has always been. Being the woman who has always spoken her mind, it was quite natural of Kangana to react. However, how correct was digressing from the topic and hitting Sonam below the belt by commenting on her acting skills and personal life is an entirely different topic altogether.

Again, for Sonam, who chose to show her support for all the women except Kangana, the move seems to be a little hypocritical. Going by past trends, she has somehow always gone after people who don’t have a pedigree to boast, one wonders if it is a continuation of the same?

Irrespective of who’s right and who’s wrong though, the last thing that these actresses should be doing right now is dissing each other publically. Not only does it take the attention off the issue but also gives others the leverage to question women when the accused men are the ones who should be thronged with questions.

Just for once, all women should do is sit back and listen to other women, and if necessary, hold their hands and help them. The women here have seen enough labeling, enough questioning, and enough exploitation. The onus lies on us to change it, to change how we look at things, and to show a little trust and support to our kind as we all rise together.

With the #MeToo movement finally coming to India, what women need to do is join each other in solidarity instead of attacking each other.