Here Is What Some Of The Top Fashion Designers Have To Say About Sonam Kapoor’s Style

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja changed Bollywood’s style game in just a few years with her experimental fashion sense. She doesn’t fear to try anything and it’s safe to say that her style has almost always been on point.

Not only in terms of style, but the actor also champions a lot of new designers. She isn’t everybody’s favourite muse for nothing.

From Anamika Khanna to Sandeep Khosla, Sonam has been every designer’s favourite. Here is what they have to say about her:

“I met Sonam at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house before Saawariya (2007) even released. Even as a young girl, she was drawn to my work, and made me promise that I would design her wedding lehenga back then itself. We remained friends and often joked about it over the years. When she finally did get engaged, Sonam came down to Ahmedabad to order her outfit. Sonam is very confident, artistic and sensitive to beauty. She has always had a very individualistic sense of self and style—and can walk that fine line between traditional and modern without toppling,” says designer Anuradha Vakil.

“Sonam is a style statement herself. She is bold, experimental, fashionable, stylish, intelligent and stunning. She does not follow rules. She is the key factor in changing the way Bollywood dresses today,” says Sonam’s close friend Anamika Khanna.

“Sonam was one of the first few people who started wearing my clothes and appreciating them. She is my eternal muse,” says designer Masaba Gupta.

“She’s the best. She’s the woman who’s invented the word fashionista in India. She’s responsible for it. And look what an honour, she’s just walked for Ralph and Russo and she’s loved our clothes since she was a kid,” says Sandeep Khosla of fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

“Sonam is a very close friend of the brand. And a true reflection of the quintessential Ralph & Russo woman,” says Tamara Ralph of fashion designer duo Ralph and Russo.

Stay stylish, Sonam!