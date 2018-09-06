Here Is The Indian Women Kabaddi Team’s Anthem, Custom Made By IWB In The True Spirit Of The Sport

Last month, IWB launched its unique campaign, The Locker Room Talk, to celebrate Indian women in sports, and bring to them the much-deserved recognition that has hitherto eluded them.

Under the campaign, we connected with the Indian women’s Rugby, Ice Hockey, Football and Kabaddi teams and, through expansive and comprehensive conversations, got acquainted with them.

The Locker Room Talk celebrates every challenge, every roadblock of these teams, making their resolve steely and stronger as they move on to bring more victories home. We strive to give these sportswomen the right push and encouragement which they have always sought from the nation that they represent. And what’s a better push than a custom-made sports anthem for each of these teams?

Thus, based on our interactions with these teams, our in-house vocalist/songwriter Komal Panwar has sculpted a very personal anthem. These songs reflect their passion while encompassing their energies.

We shared with these teams a common questionnaire, so as to get to the core of their spirits and understand the basic challenges faced by them. Their answers helped us assimilate the very essence of their teams and transcend them into exhilarating anthems.

The first anthem curated for the Rugby team was released last week and here we are again with the Kabaddi team’s anthem.

Our conversations with the team revealed that “strong, fast, and passionate” are the three words that go hand in hand with Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team. We have ensured to reflect this through the anthem. With its strong lyrics, fast pace, and passionate outcry, we have attempted to make the song synonymous with the team’s spirit.

The following lyrics will give you a taste of the song:

Aankhon mein aag hai, Mann mein ek khwaab hai,

Har sapna sach karne ki hum sab ne thaani hai,

Yeh India ki kahaani hai,

Iss kahaani ki hum hi Raani hain.

Exciting, isn’t it? Here is the full song:

The Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team responded with great enthusiasm after we sent the song to them. Captain Payel Chowdhury got on a phone call with us to share how the song left them all feeling charged and motivated. She said, “Everything about the song, the lyrics, the tempo, the music is just perfect. The song is simply amazing. It couldn’t have been better. Ekdum maza aa gaya.”

A big shout-out to our partners – EPIC TV Channel, Oateo Oats, HRX, Gold’s Gym India, for joining us in solidarity and helping us in exploring the challenging road for India’s sportswomen.

As we share these anthems, we want the entire nation to broaden its horizons, give these women’s teams, that lurk at the precipice of oblivion, a chance to shine through and chant their team anthems, in unison and aloud. Let us all represent them with as much pride as they take in representing India.

We have more sports rush coming your way! Stay tuned for the rest of the anthems.