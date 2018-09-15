Here Is The Indian Women Ice Hockey Team’s Anthem, Completely In Sync With Their Infectious Energy

IWB’s campaign, The Locker Room Talk has been all about celebrating Indian sportswomen and their love for sports. They are the people who put in their all and give their hundred percent, every single time, despite all the odds.

The campaign is our homage to these gritty women who strive to bring pride to the country and our effort is to bring to them the much-deserved accolades. We aspire to push them to tackle and brush off every obstacle in their way, as they go ahead playing every game like their best game ever.

We at IWB believe that every sports team deserves an anthem! With the same conviction, we initiated our unique campaign, ‘The Locker Room Talk.’ Under the campaign, we connected with the Indian women’s Rugby, Ice Hockey, Football, and Kabaddi teams and, through expansive and comprehensive conversations, tried to get acquainted with them.

The result of our conversations culminated into custom-made anthems for each of the teams curated by our super talented in-house vocalist/songwriter Komal Panwar. These songs reflect the passion of each of the teams while encompassing their energies.

As part of our interactions, we shared with these teams a common questionnaire, so as to get to the core of their spirits and understand the basic challenges faced by them. Their answers helped us assimilate the very essence of their teams and transcend them into exhilarating anthems.

For instance, when we reached out to the Indian Women Ice Hockey Team, we were told that “persistent, motivated, and friendly” are the three words that describe them the most. We were also told that “Dream big, work hard and stay focused,” is the quote that the team lives by.

Keeping in mind these answers, we came up with a song that goes with their zeal and infectious energy. Consider, for instance, the following lyrics:

Aaj hai hawa mein josh zyada,

Ragon mein hai jeetne ka iraada,

Lautenge ab kamiyabi ke kandho pe

While framing the lyrics, we have also kept in mind the fact that Ice Hockey is a relatively new sport in India. We have attempted to bring out the message that, even though in its infancy, the sport and the players have full potential to prosper and go ahead, as resonant in the following lyrics:

Jo pankh khud banaate hain,

Udaan zara der se bharte hain,

Gir gir kar sambhalte hain,

Phir bhi aasmaan chhu lete hain

Here is the complete anthem:

Indian Women Blog Honoring women in sports, with a stadium full of frenzied fans chanting their cheers, let’s get turf-ready for Ice Hockey India (Diskit C Angmo) rocking on to their very own anthem. Making the sun…

When we reached out to Diskit Chhonzom Angmo, spokesperson of the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team, she made our day with her words, “On behalf of the team, I would like to share this beautiful quote by Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little but together we can do so much. Thank you, Indian Women Blog for giving us this opportunity and to showcase our sport.”

She added, “Thanking from the bottom of the heart to all the people involved, including EPIC TV Channel, Oateo Oats, HRX, Gold’s Gym India who have really worked hard to make this campaign a success. I hope this song will reach all the Indians and make them more aware of our sport. Keep showering your love and support always.”

A big shout-out to our partners – EPIC TV Channel, Oateo Oats, HRX, Gold’s Gym India, for joining us in solidarity and helping us in exploring the challenging road for India’s sportswomen.

As we share these anthems, we want the entire nation to broaden its horizons, give these women’s teams, that lurk at the precipice of oblivion, a chance to shine through and chant their team anthems, in unison and aloud. Let us all represent them with as much pride as they take in representing India.

We have more sports rush coming your way! Stay tuned for the last anthem.