Here Is Late Shailza Dwivedi’s Blog On The Reality Of Being A Woman In India

A finalist of the Mrs. India Earth 2017, Shailza Dwivedi was brutally murdered on June 23. Her throat had been slit and a vehicle was run over her body multiple times to kill her. Major Nikhil Handa was arrested on Sunday, June 24, after he was found to be responsible for Shailza’s death.

Shailza was an aspiring model, the wife of a senior Indian army officer and a mother of two. She also held several degrees including an M.Tech in Urban Planning, Masters in Geography and Bachelors in Travel and Tourism Management, as per a report by The Quint.

In a blog titled “Who am I?” that she wrote last year for Mrs. India Earth, she talked about her journey and also the reality of being a woman in India. She opened her blog with a Hindi quote which went like “Kaun huin main mujhe kiski hai talash” (Who am I, who do I search for”). The opening lines of the blog resonate with the identity of being a woman in India – an endless struggle between self-realisation and identity crisis.

“Life gives u many opportunities like it came for me in the form of MRS INDIA EARTH PAGEANT and I’m Loving it (sic)!” wrote Shailza in the blog. She however also wrote about how not every girl in India shares the same fate as her.

Pointing towards India’s obsession with a male child, Shailza wrote, “When I was born unlike many parents my parents were most happy to have a second girl child, are you surprised to read the opening lines? Yes, there exists two worlds in our country for a girl child, in one world she is unwanted, undesired and is killed even before she sees the first light of life outside her mother’s womb.”

She wrote about how the life of an Indian woman is mostly a series of compromises, “She keeps compromising many times, sometimes with education sometimes with her status in the family , as a matter of fact she even changes her surname after marriage and leaves her home for a new abode with new parents, family, and a life partner !”

Shailza also wrote about how in India even making one’s own choices comes as a luxury and not a basic right to women. “She doesn’t have a choice of her own everything is pre-selected and decided for her, right from her school, her dress, her routine, her friends, her career, her life partner and so on,” she wrote.

Thus the cycle goes on and the women keep prioritizing everything else above themselves. She expressed how lucky she had been to be among the very few ones who got the luxury of living her dreams. “I am lucky to have a husband who supports my dream and an entire family to back me up, but not many women are! So ladies get up, stand up, stand for yourself!!” expressed Shailza.

H/T: The Quint