Here Is How Transphobia And Doctors’ Ignorance Claimed Trans-Man Paachu’s Life

After months of failed attempts at convincing his parents to let him undergo a sex change surgery, Kerala based trans-man Paachu jumped to death from his hostel on Monday.

Assigned ‘female’ at the time of birth, Paachu, as he grew up, began identifying himself as a man instead of a woman. The conflict increased over the years and he kept struggling to make his family understand his situation. When it got too much to take the 22-year-old decided to opt for a gender affirmation surgery.

The doctors, however, turned down his plea, despite him being an adult, and asked him to obtain ‘parental consent’ for the surgery. After continuously trying to reason with his parents, Paachu on Monday committed suicide.

Vihaan Peethambar who is a trans activist and a member of Kochi-based Queerala (a support group for the LBGTQI+ community), took to Facebook on Monday to express his disappointment at the incident. “He was driven to suicide by Transphobia!” wrote Vihaan.

Vihaan also wrote: “Lack of understanding shown by his parents who refused to let him transition and be liberated from the body he was trapped and suffocated in. An ignorant doctor who mandated parental consent for his surgical transition (any person above 18 years does not mandatorily require parental consent for surgical transition).”

“What people fail to understand is that most trans people undergo extreme ‘gender dysphoria’ which can be fatal. Pachu was asking for help which time and again was being denied to him,” added Vihaan. He clearly stated that it is transphobia that is so rampant in our country that claimed Paachu’s life.

Even the police statement referred to Paachu as a “woman who was depressed since her parents did not let her undergo the surgery.”

“There’s a big scarcity of sensible psychiatrists who have proper knowledge about this. In fact, there are doctors who continue to say that they can “treat” us. This, in a state that has a transgender policy. What is the government doing? On one hand, they say that they want to implement the policy, but on the other hand, they refuse to take action against such ignorant doctors,” said Vihaan in an interaction with The News Minute.

Dr L Ramakrishnan who is a part of the public health NGO SAATHII that works on accessible healthcare for transgender people and other marginalized people, said, “I believe that as long as the person is above the age of 18, they should not be asked for parental consent. Not many parents support their children’s decision for gender transformation. All that is needed is a witness and a caregiver. Neither the witness nor the caregiver has to be a family member. As long as these are in place, no doctor should mandate for parental consent.”

Thrissur-based transgender person Faisal Faizu shared with The News Minute that there is a need to sensitise psychologists and doctors on gender identities as well as the issues pertaining to the transgender community.

He also shared his experience of consulting a psychiatrist who was left “shocked” when Faizal told him that he was a trans-man. He said, “Earlier when I had approached a psychiatrist in Thrissur at a time when I was having some emotional issues, he was shocked when I told him that I am a trans person. His advice to me when I told him that I had a break-up recently was, ‘It is natural when people have unnatural relationships.’ For him, a transgender person having a relationship was unnatural.”

Many a time doctors show resistance and seek parental consent because they are scared that the parents might end up approaching them and create a scene. The situation, either way, is problematic. If a trans adult is being denied the rights of an adult then there is a clear discrimination that can’t be denied on any ground.

H/T: The News Minute