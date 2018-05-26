“This is a matter of women fully stepping into their power as creators. For women to see a baby coming out of a vagina—to be able to see that and think, ‘If that’s possible, then anything is possible’—they can take that knowledge and power, and apply it to any other realm of their lives,” adds Vigos.
Here Is How The Empowered Birth Project Restored The Glory Of Childbirth
Sitting through a Purana recitation at my house I was left aghast as I heard the Pandit say that the female birth is a cursed one. Infuriated I glared at my grandmom asking for an explanation. Unperturbed, my grandmom said matter of factly, “Of course, it is cursed, we women have to bleed every month and worse than that have to go through the pain of giving birth.”
The ability to create life, in my view, is a power like none other. We, women, can bring a new life to the world and endure the kind of pain that is impossible to even fathom for it. Now Isn’t that strength unadulterated?
Centuries of discourse (I include the “holy” scriptures here) have shorn womanhood of its true glory. A juxtaposition of patriarchy and superstitions have turned our strength into our weakness. Creating life? That for me is a Godlike trait. Didn’t our scriptures teach us that God created life? But we can’t probably do two and two anymore and the reality is entirely different: periods are impure and childbirth something that shouldn’t really be talked about and the female genitalia is a matter of shame and censor.
Birth photographs have long been considered too graphic on popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Many a time they have been taken down for apparently violating their policies against nudity.
“Birth is a moment of ultimate power and surrender for women. Telling women that that power is offensive and needs to be hidden is sending a really damaging message,” says Los Angeles-based nurse and doula Katie Vigos.
It was in 2010 that Vigos had her second child. The experience left her so ecstatic that she decided to document and also share the entire process of pregnancy and childbirth when she got pregnant with her third child. Her aim was to project what it actually “looked like” and thus the Instagram account called the Empowered Birth Project was born in May 2014.
The account soon garnered interest and support from the newly growing birth activism community. Parents, doulas, birth photographers and all the people who advocated greater acceptance of the realities of childbirth in America started supporting the account.
Vigos, however, fell prey to a tedious and disheartening cycle. Every time she’d post a childbirth picture of either herself or some other woman, supportive comments would start pouring in followed by the inevitable: the pictures would be taken off by Instagram with the disclaimer that there were against the company’s community guidelines.
In December 2017, a midwife friend showed Vigos a series of striking birth photos of a woman named Lauren Archer from Los Angeles. Turns out that Archer had uploaded a “half-in-half-out” photo of her (a picture where the baby’s head if perfectly out of the mother’s vagina but his body is still inside) on her account with a heartfelt poem dedicated to her son in the caption.
She had softened the image with editing tools, concealing blood and blurring her pelvic region. To her dismay, however, when she returned to her account a couple of hours later, the pic had been removed. Instead of her photo and poem, stared in her face an ominous message which said, “We removed your post because it doesn’t follow our Community Guidelines.”
She reposted it but it was again removed. Following this, she tried contacting Instagram as she sought an explanation but allegedly never heard back.
The instant Vigos came across Archer’s pictures, she knew that she had to share them on the EBP despite the fact that they would fall outside Instagram’s parameters. She posted them and wrote in the caption that she was done “dancing around the fine print of Instagram’s censorship policies. I’m done. I don’t care anymore.”
The reception that the picture received was surreal. It was liked 30,000 times and received some 3000 comments. Many of the comments were from women who said that while they had given birth they had never really seen a baby being born before.
However, as Vigos expected the posted was taken done within a week. This time, however, instead of a docile acceptance of social media’s unfair privacy policies, Vigos, used it as a fuel to file a Change.org petition.
In the petition, titled “Allow uncensored birth images on Instagram”, she stated, “Instagram continues to categorize physiological birth with pornography, graphic violence, profanity, and other subject matter it deems too offensive for the public eye. Birth does not belong in the same category as any of these things.”
The petition asked that birth photography be reclassified as educational material, rather than being categorized “with pornography, graphic violence, profanity, and other subject matter [Instagram and Facebook] deem too offensive for the public eye.” Overnight, the petition had 3,000 signatures.
“Everyone’s frustration with birth censorship was peaking; I could sense that. To wake up the next morning and see [those numbers] was very encouraging. Signing a petition is different than double-tapping a photo: people have to submit identifying information to sign a petition,” Vigos told Harper’s Bazaar.
The petition today has 23,000 signatures.
“You either allow birth to exist on your platform, or you don’t. The petition is representative of our much bigger mission to empower ourselves as women—whether it’s about our bodily autonomy, our ability to birth with informed decisions and support, censorship of our bodies, the de-stigmatization of menstruation. To me, the petition is a part of all of those things,” Vigos added.
Vigos and Archer, however, are not the only ones who have been at the receiving end of this unjustified censorship. Monet Moutrie who is a Denver based birth photographer has shot around 300 births in the past 6 years. She shares that with time birth photography is slowly catching up. Moutrie says, “I work with doctors, lawyers; people that five years ago would never have dreamed of doing this. It’s suddenly become a thing.”
One of Mountrie’s clients is Whitney Milton. Milton shares, “Friends and family asked, ‘Why would you do that? It’s so private. Women say, ‘I would never want a picture of that day because I just didn’t look well.’ My response has always been that this was important for me and my journey to become a mom. This is what I’m most proud of.”
She adds that her husband Milton needed convincing, “His first response was, ‘You want what?’ I explained that this is the moment when my life will change forever. My wedding pictures were important—but not like this.” However, her picture was also deleted from Facebook after she uploaded it.
Karina Newton, Instagram’s Head of Public Policy for the Americas, shares that these pictures are removed for two reasons: reporting by users and bots. Elaborating about how they deal with the reported images Karina shares, “Those reports go directly to a team of reviewers around the world, who look at photos and images and stories that have been flagged.”
Talking about bots Newton says, “That’s really to detect porn, and to get it off our platform as soon as possible. But it’s complicated, because [the machine learning] is not very sophisticated. It’s basically looking for skin.”
Newton also added that they are now working towards improving their machine learning system to distinguish between nudity and childbirth. “The goal is to have a smarter system so we’re not taking down birthing imagery in the same way that we’re taking down nudity that might be uploaded to our platform.”
A big problem is that the social media rules and policies are somewhat unclear. “All of these pages can show photos of death, abuse, advanced illness, disease, gunshot wounds. But birth, the most normal human event, is offensive? That doesn’t make any sense,” says Vigos.
A month after her Change.org petition, Vigos got a welcome call from Facebook’s Associate Manager of Public Policy, Kim Malfacini. She thanked Vigos for her work and also told her that there would indeed be a change in the privacy policies to allow birth content. While there were no clear dates and precepts they certainly show hope.
“We’re really proud that Instagram’s nudity policy is evolving to allow for that community, and for moms and families to share photos and videos of childbirth,” Instagram’s Karina Newton told Harper’s Bazaar.
Vigos is ecstatic that her content doesn’t get removed anymore. She says, “They’re no longer censoring my page at all. I’m seeing a lot of birth-related content that’s more graphic staying up.”
