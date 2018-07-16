Here Is How The Andhra Pradesh And Telangana Bifurcation Has Affected Women Govt Employees

It has been over four years since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; the brunt of which is being faced by the women government employees.

While to most of us the bifurcation means hardly anything more than the creation of one more state in the country, it is the families of over 757 state government employees who have been torn apart because of it, that are dealing with the aftermath.

You can ascertain the gravity of the situation from the fact that 132 erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government employees, most of them women, have filed a case with the Hyderabad High Court against the bifurcation of employees based on their nativity. The common thing among all the cases is that one of the spouses is in a non-transferable government job.

“The bifurcation has impacted the lives mostly of women, whose husbands are central government employees working with DRDO, RCIL and other central government jobs in Hyderabad. These are non-transferable jobs and it is not possible to move to Andhra Pradesh on deputation as there are no central government institutions there, all are located here in Hyderabad,” says Raj (name changed), whose wife has been shuttling between two states for her job, as per a report by The News Minute.

“If both the spouses are state government employee they can both choose to get transferred to Andhra Pradesh. If the husband is from Andhra Pradesh and gets a transfer then the wife too moves with him, the wife could either be a housewife or working in the private sector. But this is not possible if one of the spouses is a central government employee, so in most of the cases that has been filed it is a woman who has to travel,” he adds, explaining the situation.

His wife further adds, “For the past one year, I got barely eight days to be with my son who studies in Bengaluru, Raj has a non-transferable job with the central government in Hyderabad. For all of our married life, we have never been apart from each other. Now my family is split between three states, and we communicate just over the phone.”

Raj’s wife health has been affected owing to the exhausting and stressful circumstances. She says, “This has taken a toll on my health, my blood pressure has gone up, my cervical spondylitis has worsened. A colleague of mine who is also facing the same issue as myself, passed away a few months ago due to a heart attack. She was alone in her government quarters at the time. There was no one around to get her medical attention. That could happen to me as well, we were in the same age group.”

This is the story of all such state government employees whose families have been divided by the bifurcation. Besides dealing with the situation physically and mentally, the families have to bear the economic brunt as well. A couple has spent close to Rs 1.5 lakh on lawyer fees, another one has spent Rs 60,000.

While there’s an employee’s train, it is never on time and thus they have to bear the cost of the commute which is never reimbursed. “Every month I spend close to Rs 5,600 in travel expenses but without reimbursement. If I am late for three consecutive days there is a pay cut and my casual leaves will be curtailed,” shares a woman.

Despite all the hardships that these individuals and families face (who ironically serve the government), there have been no verdicts on the same. Neither government has been able to reach a consensus. While the Telangana government insists on the nativity, the Andhra Pradesh insists for the employees to be divided on the population ratio of 58:42.

Sheela Bhide Committee, appointed by the central government has been given the task of the bifurcation. The committee, however, has left the decision making powers on the fate of employees and assets to the managing directors of these corporations from their respective states. While both the governments struggle to arrive at a common ground, the families of the ones who work for them keep suffering.

H/T: The News Minute