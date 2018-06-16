Here Is How Single Parent Manan Became Both A Father And Mother To His Son

While we keep hailing motherhood (for all the right reasons certainly) and making songs about our darling mothers, many a time we overlook another equally important person in our lives; our dear father.

In recognition of the integral role that fathers play in our lives without demanding any recognition for it, this Father’s Day IWB brings to the story of a single father who fought against all odds for the well being of his son.

Here are excerpts from an interaction that I had with Manan, a single father from Hyderabad:

Life turned upside down for Manan when he lost his wife to inflammatory breast cancer three years ago. He was thrown completely off guard as suddenly a lot of responsibilities that he had been taking for granted gnawed at him.

The initial six months following her death were especially challenging for him. He shares, “First six months for me were really challenging as I was all new to the role of a single father. In a way, I had to be the mother and father both.”

Besides the management of the house and the caretaking of his toddler, the biggest challenge was to somehow explain the absence of his mother to his son Amogh. “My son was just 3.5 years old back then. He could hardly comprehend the idea of life and death,” he shares with me. He’d keep asking the question, “Where is mummy?”

Manan shares, “There were a lot of challenges. Filling the gap my wife left was not easy and neither was understanding a child. The only thing that I could think of was to somehow find a way that would bring Amogh out of his sadness.”

But he soon found a creative way to answer Amogh’s question as well as to work on his own parenting. Manan told him that “Mummy was sick and had to go to the moon for her treatment.”



He also convinced his son that his mother makes a timely visit to ensure his well being and since she is very sick the only way to communicate for her is through Manan’s body. Manan thus would act like the right side of his body was Amogh’s mother and the left side was his father. He tried adopting his late wife’s mannerisms while doing the same.

The innocent Amogh readily believed his father and thus started opening up to him. Manan used the opportunity constructively and would often take feedback for his parenting while acting like Amogh’s mother. That helped him a lot in improving his parenting skills. This went on for a while until his son began to understand that his mom lives in some parallel dimension now and the only way to access her is through the beautiful memories that Manan would often share with him.

By that time, however, Manan’s task was already done. He had learned about the intricacies of parenting through experience as well through Amogh’s feedback. Manan and his wife had a wonderful marriage and he didn’t want to leave her behind in his pursuit of becoming the perfect parent. While a lot of people suggested him to remove his wife’s pictures from the house and to gradually let go of the memories, he refused to do the same.

He kept reliving her memories (and still does) by sharing every single detail about her and the beautiful time they had together with his son every now and then. This gradually became a source of inner strength for the father-son duo and they’d cherish these memories whenever they felt down. This , in fact,became the USP of his fatherhood.



He shares with me, “Amogh is still young. He is just 7. There are times when kids at school ask questions about his mom and in those moments instead of feeling low he shares the beautiful memories of her that I keep telling him about. This is how she stays alive in his heart. I also keep reminding him that his mom loves him a lot. Last week it was her birthday and I was pleasantly surprised when my son approached me and said, ‘Dad it’s mum’s birthday why don’t we cut a cake and celebrate’?”

But there also existed other challenges besides the emotional needs of his son. Managing office and house together was a herculean task. Manan shares, “I had to take care of the house and work both. I couldn’t go back to my bachelor lifestyle as I had to provide my son with a homely environment and managing it all wasn’t exactly a cakewalk.”

Needless to say, there were plenty of panic moments before Manan found a rhythm. He had a strict office schedule when his son was in U.K.G. and had just started working on a new project. Things got so hectic that there came a time when he’d hardly take a meal for the entire day and even the project started falling apart.

Overwhelmed by all that was happening with him, he decided to quit his job and raised it to his boss that it was getting very difficult for him to manage the dual responsibilities and it perhaps would be a good call for him to call it quits. His boss, however, understood his situation and assured him that the project has been taken care of and they understand that it is all new to him and extended his help.

Returning home after the incident, Manan sat alone on a cold December night and vowed to make it work and started working on a plan. That is when Manan rolled out a routine. “I started getting up at 6. I’d then clean the house and make breakfast. Following it I woke up my son at 8 and then helped him get ready for the school and then drop him off. He would then stayed at the daycare for two hours and I picked him up around 4 every day. I also divided my work. While I did half of my work from the office I started doing the rest from home.”



Things thus started working out eventually. While recollecting those days, Manan shares with me how cooking was the biggest task. “I couldn’t make anything except tea when my wife was around,” he says as he laughs. “My son, however, is a fussy eater and thus I had to learn cooking for him. I have hired a cook now and trained him how to cook food according to Amogh’s taste but I still cook a lot as he relishes the food that I make. He loves to gorge upon sandwiches, rajma and dosa made by me.”

Besides managing work Manan also had to work on his personality to be a better parent. “I was an introvert back then and I had to make changes to my personality to become more approachable for Amogh.” Driven by his resolve to be a good parent, Manan again found an easy way out. “I became a kid with my son and started doing childish things. It helped me connect with him better. I evolved through the process and learned a very important lesson in life. The lesson that we are wasting our lives trying to be adults.”

Manan shares a very friendly rapport with his son now who even advises his father on his style. Amogh shares everything with his father and the two are inseparable. Manan shares with me one of their activities together, “Whenever we go out for drives we turn on the music and sing along. It is actually more like shouting (laughs). None of us can exactly be referred to as singers but we love doing it and nothing else matters.”

Manan tells me that one thing that Amogh has taught him is patience and he has just one expectation from his son. “I don’t care about academics and all I want from my child is to become a good person. My duty is over once I achieve that,” he concludes.